Abby Dowse pulls down sweatpants without visible underwear

Abby Dowse shared a new mirror selfie. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Abby Dowse never runs out of ways to keep fans on their toes.

The Australian swim and lingerie model ditched the skimpy outfits for a workout look this week, posting from her bedroom and showing off a stylish and sporty-casual outfit.

Filming herself in selfie mode, the Fashion Nova ambassador sizzled as she showcased her rock-hard abs, also flaunting her Barbie-like proportions as she modeled a skintight black crop top with a turtleneck and white sweatpants.

Using one hand to hold her smartphone, the Sydney-based star used the other to gently tug down her pants.

Thrilling her 3 million+ followers, Abby hid her face but not her body, wearing her blonde locks up in a messy ponytail and with a cute pink hair tie.

Abby also peeped her chic white interiors, posing in front of a mirror with white-molded edges.

Abby continues to gain likes for her super skimpy outfits as she switches between lingerie, swimwear, and cute dresses.

The majority of her posts shout out the kingpin of affordable fashion, Fashion Nova. The brand also receives promo from fellow model Hannah Palmer, plus singer Christina Milian and main faces Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Abby Dowse stuns in a multicolor bikini for Fashion Nova

Earlier this year, Abby flaunted her sensational curves in a bright, colorful, and strapless bikini as she donned her ambassador hat and shouted out Fashion Nova.

Adding in a tiny matching miniskirt as she took a selfie, Abby wrote, “The cutest lil set.” Abby likely doesn’t need to run after brands for deals – as a semi-heavyweight who’s been at it for years, the labels likely flock to her.

Abby Dowse hits solid influencer status

Aspiring models may be wondering how to get on the influencer ladder like Abby Dowse.

“It largely depends on the number of your followers and your niche. Most likely, you won’t get contracts from the biggest world’s brands if you don’t have at least a hundred thousand followers. This is no reason to throw in the towel, though. You can still earn hundreds to thousands of dollars for advertising some local brand or product,” Trend Hero advises.

Other successful influencers for fast fashion brands are models Kara Del Toro, Hannah Palmer, and Veronika Rajek. Abby’s Instagram is followed by fellow models Kindly Myers and Cindy Prado.