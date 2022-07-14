Abby Dowse pulls down pants without visible underwear

Abby Dowse smiles close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Abby Dowse is yanking down her sweatpants for a real tease as she switches things up and briefly ditches her bikini looks.

The Australian bombshell has been busy shouting out Fashion Nova as she updates in swim and underwear getups. Still, it was Abby on her own watch last night as a quick Instagram story showed her in a casual outfit – with the heat turned up.

Abby Dowse gets naughty in sweatpants selfie

As she went witty, Abby put her own twist on the adult platform OnlyFans, making it “Only Friends” as she joked around, proving she’s more than just a pretty face.

The photo showed the Sydney-based star home snapping her sensational figure as she modeled a plunging, push-up white bra with a feminine feel.

Dowse drew attention to her tiny waist as she wore caramel-colored sweatpants, showing off her cleavage and rock-hard abs. The model had tugged them down a little to up the ante, seemingly void of any underwear below.

Discreet gold bracelets and ring jewelry added in some accessories.

Abby Dowse in a bra and sweatpants. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Abby seems all set in terms of earning her cash. The blonde introduces herself as a Fashion Nova ambassador on her Instagram – she tags both Fashion Nova and Nova Men in her posts as she continues her loyalty to the affordable clothing label. Fashion Nova’s main faces include WAP rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. The rival to Pretty Little Thing is also fronted by stars, including singer Christina Milian and model Kara Del Toro.

“The cutest lil set,” Abby wrote five days ago while stunning in a multicolor and bandeau bikini.

Abby Dowse likely earning major cash from Fashion Nova

As to how much Abby could earn, it’s a matter of following.

“It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” Vox states.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

Abby boasts 3.4 million followers. Also boasting a similar following is Playboy model and Honey Birdette influencer Kindly Myers.