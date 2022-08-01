Abby Dowse in skimpy bikini gets the weekend ‘started’

Abby Dowse smiles close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Abby Dowse got the weekend started in style.

The Australian bombshell and Instagram favorite thrilled her 3.4 million followers from Down Under with steamy sunbathing action on Saturday, posting a small gallery that big-time showed off her sensational figure.

Flaunting her Barbie-like proportions while under beating rays, Abby sizzled in a plunging and eye-popping white crop top, pairing it with skimpy blue bikini bottoms as she topped up her tan.

The opening photo hid Abby’s face, but not her body. The Fashion Nova influencer was lying down on a sun-trap terrace while highlighting her assets, leaning on one arm as she swept her hair over her face, driving fans to swipe for more.

The following slide offered a video as Abby lounged around on a printed towel and with her cat – here, fans saw the blonde’s famous assets contrasting her tiny waist, with her toned legs also on show.

“How the weekend started,” a caption read. Abby had tagged herself in Gold Coast, Queensland.

The post saw Abby taking a break from her usual brand shout-outs – she largely stays loyal to the Fashion Nova brand she’s fronted for years. On June 25, Abby mixed business with pleasure as she stunned in a barely-there red string bikini while posing from her couch.

Showing off her curves while in shades, Abby wrote: “Weekends done right @FashionNova @NovaMen.”

Abby Dowse could be earning big bucks on Instagram

Abby is a seasoned pro – chances are, brands reach out to her, not the other way around.

“Sponsorship can be done in a few different ways, but it all comes down to this: companies and brands pay you for advertising their products. It can be a one-time partnership or continuous collaboration. But the basics are the same: a brand gets interested in your niche audience, they offer you a deal, they pay for your sponsored posts,” experts at Trend Hero advise aspiring influencers.

Also shouting out Fashion Nova on Instagram are fellow bombshells Hannah Palmer and Veronika Rajek, plus the brand’s main faces: WAP rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Abby Dowse stuns in lingerie while flaunting Barbie body

Abby tends to switch between swim and lingerie looks, also adding in the odd dress-up. Promoting her OnlyFans this weekend, the blonde stunned in lacy and sheer white lingerie, snapping a selfie in a plunging bustier and writing: “If you know what’s good. Subscribe.”