Abby Dowse in sheer wet shirt offers ‘more’

Abby Dowse is upping the ante as she goes wet ‘n wild in a sheer wet shirt while promising her fans “more.”

The Australian bombshell offers content for free via her Instagram. Still, anyone wanting something a little more exclusive has the option to pay for it on her OnlyFans page, something that receives regular promo on her social media.

Posting a revealing shot to kick off the week, Abby updated via her stories and for her three million+ followers, showing off her Barbie-like proportions and even appearing forced to censor her chest.

The hot shot showed the blonde facing the camera as she flaunted her toned legs and rock-hard abs while in the skimpiest green bikini bottoms.

Showing plenty of skin, the Fashion Nova ambassador paired her barely-there swim bottoms with a cropped and soaking wet white tank – she’d carefully placed her caption across her chest, likely to stay inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules.

Hiding her face as she only peeped her blonde locks, the star wrote: “WANT MORE?” with a devil, fire, and water droplet emoji finish.

Abby has been joking that her OnlyFans is called Only Friends, but the redirect does take her followers to the adult platform also frequented by the likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Demi Rose. Subscription fees for the bikini queen are $14.99 a month, although fans can make the most of a special offer discount as she offers 25% off for 31 days.

Abby Dowse is fire in skimpy bikini looks

Meanwhile, Abby’s Instagram continues to delight fans with revealing lingerie and swim looks. Abby occasionally posts a cute dress outfit, but a two-piece is definitely her favorite.

On July 14, Abby opted for a slight bondage look as she flaunted her curves in a complicated black vinyl bra forming a caged top. She paired it with a thigh-skimming zip miniskirt, fishnet knee stockings, and a high heel. Posing from her bedroom floor and with a Balenciaga bag next to her, Abby wrote: “This outfit,” then tagged both Fashion Nova and Nova Men.

Abby Dowse stays loyal to Fashion Nova

While fellow bombshell Demi Rose ditched Fashion Nova for rival brand Pretty Little Thing, Abby has stayed loyal to the affordable apparel label. In early July, she stunned fans in a multicolor bandeau bikini and tiny matching miniskirt while flaunting her golden tan and calling the look the “cutest lil set.” Here, she tagged Fashion Nova.