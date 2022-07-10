Abby Dowse in bikini gets her ‘Vitamin DD’

Abby Dowse smiles close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Abby Dowse is soaking up the sun and adding a witty and slightly NSFW caption to her photo.

The Instagram star, now followed by over 3 million, updated her account three days ago with sizzling swimwear action, showing off the perks of her Australian winter and definitely flaunting her famous assets.

Abby Dowse stuns in skimpy bikini for ‘Vitamin DD’

Shot from below and against a white concrete wall and clear blue skies, Abby posed with both arms up to her head as she highlighted her Barbie proportions.

Modeling a multicolor bikini with pops of green, red, and orange, the Aussie went bandeau-style as she flaunted a healthy amount of underboob, also drawing attention to her tiny waist as she wore a barely-there cover-up skirt over her visible bikini briefs.

Abby showed off her gym-honed abs and toned arms as she cocked her head to the side, also wearing her blonde locks down.

A swipe right showed a similar pose as Dowse went double trouble in her pool-ready look.

Taking to her caption and shouting out the brand she holds a partner status with, Abby wrote: “Vitamin DD” with two sunshine emoji. She then tagged both Fashion Nova and Nova Men. Abby has been an ambassador for the fast-fashion brand for years, joining stars including model Kara Del Toro, bombshell Veronika Rajek, plus main faces Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Celebrities wear these gorgeous gowns, they release it on social media, fast-fashion brands pick up on it, release it to the mass audience. These people wear them for about a day … because on Instagram you can’t wear anything twice,” former Fashion Nova employee Bimi Fafowora told The Guardian. The brand is, of course, still in fierce competition with rival labels, not limited to Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo, plus Oh Polly.

“I think we’re in an age where people aspire to something greater, something higher, more famous, more popular, more loved, and fast fashion has allowed for that. It’s allowed for people to shorten the gap between [them and] unattainable celebrities,” Bimi added.

Abby Dowse shows off hot body in lingerie

Five days ago, Abby delighted fans with a bedroom shot as she took a selfie in plunging blue underwear. Adding in white high heels, the Sydney-based star sizzled as she flaunted her endlessly-long legs, also showing wit as her caption played on OnlyFans.

“You know where to see more. Only Friends,” she wrote.