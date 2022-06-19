Abby Dowse hikes up bikini as summer angel

Abby Dowse smiles close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Abby Dowse has delivered another flawless look. The Instagram sensation and Fashion Nova ambassador last week thrilled her army of followers, posting for her 3.4 million Instagram fans and going eye-popping in a bright swim look.

The Australian stunner flaunted her curves and rock-hard muscles as she earned herself some top-up cash. She was shouting out the affordable clothing giant also fronted by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Abby Dowse stuns tugging up bikini in angel photo

Posing indoors and shot against a white wall, Abby popped against the backdrop as she flaunted her year-round and golden tan.

Highlighting her ample assets and tiny Barbie waist, the blonde opted for a yellow bikini with blue piping – she went halter and high cut, also accentuating her hips as she tugged up her bikini bottoms.

Showing off her toned abs and legs, Abby added in a bright blue baseball cap as she rocked her long blonde locks worn down. She also gazed to the side while showing off her plump pout.

A small cross necklace and pendant neck chain were the only added accessories as Abby dropped three emojis in her caption: a blue heart, angel, and sunshine one.

Abby didn’t mention Fashion Nova in her caption, but a tag confirmed she was influencing for the rival to Pretty Little Thing. A similar post shared three days ago showed the fit star sunbathing on her back and on a dark lounger as she once again flaunted her jaw-dropping figure. Going selfie mode here and barefoot, the model wrote: “Winter in Australia @FashionNova @NovaMen.” The latter shout-out seems well-targeted given that a significant proportion of Dowse’s followers are likely male.

Abby Dowse joins celeb influencers for Fashion Nova

Abby also influences for Honey Birdette lingerie, a label regularly receiving shout-outs from model and ex-soldier Kindly Myers. Her loyalty lies with Fashion Nova, though – the brand continues to dominate Instagram via a slew of major and minor influencer faces also including Basketball Wives L.A. alum Draya Michele and Dip It Low singer Christina Milian.

Abby has revealed one side to her that fans might not know.

“My insecurities are I can be quite socially awkward. I usually just laugh because I’m just a silly person and don’t take life seriously,” she told fans during a Q&A. The swimwear queen added: “I’m extremely shy but once I warm up to you I’m extremely loud and annoying.”