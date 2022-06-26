Abby Dowse goes buns out in thong by a window

Abby Dowse smiles close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse is affording a cheeky rear view as she models a thong bodysuit by a window.

The Instagram star and Fashion Nova partner continues her regular shout-outs to the kingpin of affordable fashion – as usual, it was a revealing affair for Abby, whose Instagram is primarily filled with stylish swim and lingerie looks.

Abby Dowse flaunts stunning figure in thong snap

Posting ahead of the weekend and for her 3.4 million followers, Abby shared a peachy shot of herself gazing out onto a balcony view and towards the greenery beyond.

Posing on light wood floors and near a white rug, the blonde hid her face (but not her body) as she showed off a multi-shade and printed aqua bodysuit in blue, green, and white.

Going one-shouldered in the high-cut number, Abby showcased her super-long legs and Barbie proportions, elongating her pins as she added in pale green heels with snaking fabrics up her ankles.

Cheeks out was the finish as Abby braved the thong look, with fans seeing her posing by sheer drapes for a classy setting.

“Honey Legs,” the caption read – Abby even added a honey pot emoji.

Abby has gained over 39,000 likes for her share. The model has since updated in sizzling red swimwear from Fashion Nova, posting an outdoor bikini shot as she went stringy and halterneck, highlighting her assets, flat stomach, and golden tan. Posing poolside and under blue skies on Sunday, the social media sensation wrote: “Winter on the GC.” She also tagged Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova is fronted by prominent faces Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, both of whom boast full-blown collections with the label. Also promoting the brand are stars including singer Christina Milian and Slovakian sensation Veronika Rajek.

Abby Dowse part of valuable influencer army

Abby, who gives a nod to Fashion Nova in her bio, is one cog in the big wheel where everyone makes a difference.

“We actually believe influencers are more impactful than athletes and TV stars because they are more relatable and so their audience is more tapped in. So it’s like, why pay a celebrity $50 million for a deal when that can be split up among influencers and make real impact?” Vox‘s experts state.

Per the know-it-alls and co-founder of Viral Nation, Abby’s audience might not be the 20 or 30-somethings one would think. “A middle-aged audience is also a valuable demographic because they are responsive on social media. Women in their 40s are actually prone to spending the most money,” they add.