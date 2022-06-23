Abby Dowse enjoys bikini sunbathing for Australian winter

Abby Dowse close up. Pic credit: @abbydowse/Instagram

Abby Dowse is topping up her tan Down Under as she shows how winters in Australia roll.

The Instagram sensation last week thrilled her fans in an eye-popping neon bikini as she bronzed her body, and it all came with a reminder of the brand she regularly influences for.

Abby Dowse sizzles in bikini during Aussie winter

Showing off her Barbie proportions, the blonde beauty lay on her back as beating rays poured down on her, and it was a skin-heavy affair.

Abby stunned in a bright yellow and blue-piped bikini that barely covered her – she stayed safe, though, showing off her assets in the halterneck pool piece while rocking a matching blue baseball cap.

Snapping a selfie while on a black lounger and showing off her abs and slim legs, the stunner flaunted her plump pout with a red lip, also peeping hints of a nearby pool.

“Winter in Australia,” she wrote, tagging both Fashion Nova and Nova Men.

Fans have left Abby over 30,000 likes. The Sydney native has since updated in her signature lingerie and in tight dresses to shout out Fashion Nova – the longtime kingpin of affordable fashion continues its grip on the digital space via Instagram influencers, with celebrity promo faces including rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, plus pop singer Christina Milian.

“Celebrities wear these gorgeous gowns, they release it on social media, fast-fashion brands pick up on it, release it to the mass audience,” former Fashion Nova employee Bimi Fafowora told The Guardian. “These people wear them for about a day … because on Instagram you can’t wear anything twice.”

“I think we’re in an age where people aspire to something greater, something higher, more famous, more popular, more loved, and fast fashion has allowed for that,” they added, then linking the desire to be like celebrities with what famous faces wear.

Abby Dowse racking up Instagram followers

Abby is now followed by 3.4 million.

She introduces herself as a Fashion Nova ambassador, but she also influences for brands including Honey Birdette and Lounge Underwear. Her Instagram is followed by fellow Honey Birdette face and Playboy model Kindly Myers.

Abby, who shares little about herself on social media and nearly always posts solo shots, follows a few celebrities. She keeps tabs on Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber. Dowse also follows model Cindy Prado. Fashion Nova may not be pleased to learn that she’s subscribed to rival brand Pretty Little Thing’s Instagram.