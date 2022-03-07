Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley attended wedding he officiated together after ending engagement

Aaron Rodgers shared a pic with Shailene Woodley, showing his gratitude for her. Pic credit: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been spotted together at a wedding, despite calling off their engagement just weeks ago. Are they extremely friendly exes, or attending a wedding out of obligation after sending their RSVP?

Judging by what sources at the wedding said, they looked pretty cozy for supposedly not being together anymore. The recently split pair were at the wedding of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, which took place at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

Witnesses at the California wedding claimed Aaron and Shailene were showing some affection, saying, “During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her, and he placed his hand around the back of her neck.”

They were said to be “walking arm in arm” on the way to the ballroom. I don’t know about you, but I don’t pat the butt of anyone I’m just friends with, and it’s likely they are the same. Does this mean a reconciliation is on the cards?

Was there perhaps a little love in the air that sparked their PDA? Or, are they so close to all their friends?

Aaron and Shailene were spotted in Los Angeles just after their split

Despite breaking up, the unlikely duo were spotted last month by a fan at Erewhon market in Los Angeles. It appears that despite announcing the end of their engagement, Aaron and Shailene have no plans to stop seeing each other.

I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLHfXNcRaz — katie (@k80claire) February 22, 2022

Aaron shared a loved up pic of them together on Instagram, along with other pictures of family and friends for #Mondaynightgratitude.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He wrote, “Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

The surprising couple announced their engagement in February 2021, announcing their split just a year later. Apparently, it was an amicable breakup, with sources telling PEOPLE, “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Lack of time together may have contributed to their breakup

It appears they couldn’t let each other go though, despite obvious differences in their personalities and lifestyles.

Not enough time together may also have been an issue, with sources telling ET, “Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn’t make it work. Aaron had told Shailene he’ll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority.”

Does attending a wedding together mean the pair are back together? Or, are they simply taking things slow and seeing what happens? Love can be tricky sometimes, even for celebrities.