Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancee wants peaceful resolution with late singer’s estate

Melanie Martin, the ex-fiancee of Aaron Carter, has said she doesn’t “want any bad blood” with the singer’s family.

The model has also said she hopes their one-year-old son, Prince, will be cared for following his father’s tragic death last month.

The I Want Candy singer was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5.

The news of Aaron’s untimely death rocked Hollywood, with many celebs paying tribute to the star, including his childhood love Hilary Duff.

His ex-fiancee, Melanie, has since revealed she hopes for a peaceful resolution with his estate and family.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she revealed, “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate.”

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancee Melanie says she wants his ‘legacy to live on’

The 30-year-old continued, “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

“Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life,” she added.

Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, died without a will, as TMZ reports.

As a result, the same publication also reported that Melanie was forced to move out of their home in Los Angeles, with Aaron’s estate reportedly being left to the State of California.

Following Aaron’s tragic death earlier this month, Melanie told People that she was “devastated” and revealed that she “tried everything to help him.”

Aaron Carter’s manager says he ‘didn’t seem okay physically’

Around the same time, Aaron’s manager Taylor Helgeson opened up about the star during his last days in an emotional new interview.

Speaking to Page Six, he said he was concerned about the star’s health when they met up two days before his tragic death.

Speaking of Aaron, who has publicly battled substance abuse, his manager said, “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” the manager told the publication.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Taylor, who worked with Aaron for eight months, noted that he “didn’t seem okay physically, [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months.”

The businessman believes the star didn’t take his own life, saying he was “prideful and had so much going on.”

Aaron Carter led a troubled life

Being a child star may have affected the way Aaron acted in situations and throughout his adulthood.

He admitted to heavy drug use during an appearance on The Doctors in 2019.

While he didn’t test positive for illegal drugs, there were opiates and benzodiazepines in his system.

Aaron claimed they were for his treatment of anxiety and sleeping issues.