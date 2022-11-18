Aaron Carter reportedly ‘thin’ and ‘tired’ right before death

Aaron’s manager has spoken out about his health in the days before his death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Aaron Carter reportedly looked “’thin, tired, and physically frail” in the final days before his tragic death at age 34.

The I Want Candy singer, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5.

Now, the star’s manager Taylor Helgeson has opened up about Aaron during his last days in an emotional new interview.

Speaking to Page Six, he said he was concerned about the star’s health when they met up two days before his tragic death.

Speaking of Aaron, who has publicly battled substance abuse, his manager said, “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” the manager told the publication.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Aaron Carter’s manager says he ‘didn’t seem okay physically’

Taylor, who worked with Aaron for eight months, noted that he “didn’t seem okay physically, [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months.”

He said the singer was “very intelligent” but “very conscious” about how people viewed him.

Aaron’s cause of death is yet to be determined as The L.A. County Coroner’s Office is waiting for the results to come back.

The businessman believes the star didn’t take his own life, saying he was “prideful and had so much going on.”

Aaron is survived by his son, Prince, who is just around one year old.

The news of Aaron’s untimely death rocked Hollywood, with many celebs paying tribute to the star, including his childhood crush Hilary Duff.

Aaron Carter led a troubled life

Being a child star may have affected the way Aaron acted in situations and throughout his adulthood.

He admitted to heavy drug use during an appearance on The Doctors in 2019, as People reported

While he didn’t test positive for illegal drugs, there were opiates and benzodiazepines in his system.

Aaron claimed they were for his treatment of anxiety and sleeping issues.

The singer’s family life wasn’t great either.

Aaron and his mom appeared on Marriage BootCamp: Family Edition in 2019 to try to work through some of their issues. That same year, The Sun reported that Aaron said he was sexually abused by his older sister, Leslie, who had died of a drug overdose in 2012.

He then directed accusations at his brother, Nick, who has vehemently denied the allegations and put a restraining order against Aaron. His twin sister, Angel, also got one against Aaron.