Aaron Carter makes porn video debut as CamSoda model

Aaron Carter’s porn debut has arrived Friday after the singer announced that he will Livestream his foray into adult entertainment on CamSoda – a website that hosts live porn.

On Friday, the 32-year-old singer performed solo on CamSoda for his fans.

According to Fox News, Carter is making his porn debut several months after his fiancé Melanie Martin performed on the live streaming website. The former Nickelodeon star reportedly went nude, played the guitar, and hopped in the shower during his adult live webcam show.

Although it is being marketed as his porn debut, Carter also has an OnlyFans account, which he announced several months ago. He is currently charging $27 dollars per month for access to his OnlyFans content.

The singer’s OnlyFans was heavily criticized on social media soon after it launched for charging fans a premium for reposted content. Queerty reported in March that Carter was charging up to $125 for photos of himself on OnlyFans and the website quoted many disappointed fans — one claiming on Twitter that she was “feeling scammed.”

Aaron Carter goes nude, plays the guitar on porn debut

Ahead of his Livestream debut, a representative for CamSoda told Page Six that Aaron would “eat bananas teasingly and peel some with his feet” during the performance. “He will also masturbate for a live audience for the first time ever,” they added.

Carter’s new career path has drawn a plethora of reactions online with some fans leaking footage from his X-rated performance in which he appeared nude.

Although most reactions lamented that the former teen star’s porn debut is just another twist in a year that has been defined by the global COVID-19 pandemic, others are concerned about his mental health and past substance abuse.

One fan took to Twitter to suggest fans boycott his X-rated content until Carter he checks into rehab for his rumored substance abuse while another fan lamented that the former teen idol is a shadow of his former self.

“Aaron Carter now does porn,” a Twitter user commented and continued: “My middle school self is excited, but my adult self is disappointed. He’s just too skinny and has too many tattoos. And he’s also crazy, but that’s not a physical feature.”

Aaron Carter bought his first home last year for $430,000 — about a year after he checked himself into rehab following the death of his father in 2017.

Carter released his last studio album in 2018 and has made appearances on numerous TV shows aside from his new career in adult entertainment.