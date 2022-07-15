A-Rod opens up about Jennifer Lopez relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split in 2021, and now he’s opening up about the relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexander Rodriguez opened up about his split from Jennifer Lopez recently, though he only had good things to say about their apparently amicable breakup.

Speaking on The Martha Stewart podcast, the former Yankees baseball player said of their past relationship, “Look, we had a great time.”

He later added, “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

The talented pair split back in April 2021 after five years together, and despite the breakup, it appears Alex has no desire to publicly bash his ex-fiancé.

Alex had only kind things to say about J. Lo., claiming he thinks she’s extremely hard working.

He said, “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

If only all exes said such nice things about each other!

Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez apparently split amicably

In a joint statement after the breakup, they said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Despite the supposed amicable breakup, Jennifer unfollowed A-Rod and wiped all evidence of him from her Instagram just days after they went their separate ways.

Just four months after their breakup, Alex spoke to Entertainment Tonight and got reflective on his own life, claiming he was grateful for everything that has happened.

He said, “Things happen, and I think what happens [is] people don’t focus on all the positives. Like, whatever’s happened to me over the past year, I’m so grateful for it.”

He continued, “I mean, I had five years of an incredible life and partnership — and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

Rumors have circulated that Alex is currently dating Kathryne Padgett, a fitness model.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together after their split in the early aughts

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since the early aughts, you would know that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were a famous power couple for a hot minute before splitting in September 2003, just days before their wedding.

They rekindled their romance just weeks after Jennifer’s split from Alex and are now engaged once again. Apparently, bucket hats and butterfly clips aren’t the only things making a comeback.