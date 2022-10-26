A picture of Chantel Everett posing for a selfie. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Due to the fact that Chantel Everett has reality TV clout backing her up, she is the perfect person qualified to promote her brother’s music.

Chantel’s brother, River Everett, is all about making waves in the music industry these days with songs he’s created.

River has 178,000 followers on Instagram but Chantel is nearing 1 million followers, which means she’s doing everything in her power to bring more attention to his talent.

Chantel is comfortable supporting her family members when they need it most, based on a lot of the content she shares and the interactions she has with her family members on her hit reality show The Family Chantel.

Starting on 90 Day Fiance on TLC has taken Chantel incredibly far and even opened up doors for her family members along the way.

The outfit she wore to promote her brother’s music is enough to make anyone stop and stare.

Chantel Everett looks stunning in white

While promoting River’s music, Chantel shared a picture wearing an all-white outfit that looked absolutely flawless on her. In the shot, she squatted down showing off all of her perfect curves in the gorgeously angelic outfit.

The dress was designed with a corset-style top and a shiny white skirt. She added a pair of white gloves that covered her arms from above her elbows all the way to her fingertips.

A picture of Chantel Everett wearing a white dress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel wore a pair of silver hoop earrings along with a pair of black high heels to complete the look. She wore her dark black hair parted in the middle in smooth waves down her back and swept over one shoulder.

Chantel Everett is pretty in pink

Chantel shared a separate photo wearing a hot pink dress for her followers to swoon over. The pink dress was made with a shiny material that reflected light off multiple areas on her body.

The dress was short enough to show off her thighs, knees, and legs. It was also sleeveless, which meant her arms were easy to see. The plunging neckline on the top left little to the imagination as well.

Chantel wore her dark black hair parted in the middle in big curls that resembled ringlets framing both sides of her face. She posed for the model-like picture on a comfy brown sofa with a green throw pillow.

The contrast of the pillow and sofa to her hot pink dress caused the dress to make much more of a bold statement.