50 Cent reignites feud with Madonna, mocking her sultry photos after previous apology

50 Cent smiling on the red carpet of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

50 Cent has reignited his feud with Madonna as he continues to mock the pop star for her thirst trap photos.

The 63-year-old singer hit back at the In Da Club rapper last year after he described the pop star as “shot out” as he mocked a photo in which she posed under a bed in fishnets.

Madonna managed to get an apology from 50 Cent, which he quickly retracted after she accused him of being insincere.

50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien in reaction to her new photo

The rapper and television producer has seemingly been paying attention to Madonna’s Instagram page.

50 Cent shared a photo from her most recent post to mock her sultry pose.

He wrote in the caption, “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

In addition to a photo of the singer, 50 Cent added three additional photos of aliens, suggesting Madonna, who posed on a bed with dark sunglasses, looked similar to the creatures in the following slides.

The feud began last year when 50 shared a photo from Madonna’s page where she was face down under a bed with her derriere facing the camera to which he wrote:

“Yo this the funniest s**t. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do it like a virgin at 63.”

The pop legend then accused 50 Cent of social media bullying and being jealous of her looks.

After 50 Cent issued an apology, Madonna released a video, rejecting the olive branch.

“You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s bulls**t, and it’s not valid,” she said at the time.

Madonna took the high road when 50 Cent was subject to internet memes about his looks following his surprise performance at the 2022 Superbowl.

The 46-year-old was fat-shamed for recreating his music video for his hit record In Da Club. However, he hit back at his critics on his Instagram page, arguing that he could easily lose weight.

“I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

Madonna’s son wears a dress to a boxing match

Madonna attended a boxing match with her son David Banda, but it wasn’t her fashion choice that garnered headlines.

Banda, 16, rocked a red dress from the Adidas x Gucci collection proving that he is taking his mother’s approach to making bold fashion choices.

Madonna shared photos from the boxing event of the pair on her Instagram page.