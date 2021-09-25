50 Cent mocks Michael K. Williams after cause of death is revealed

Actor and rapper 50 Cent received backlash for mocking the death of late actor Michael K. Williams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-nelson

50 Cent continues to take digs at the late Michael K. Williams, who tragically died earlier this month.

As previously reported, the actor best known for his role in the HBO series The Wire died from a suspected overdose. He was discovered deceased at his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, 2021.

An investigation was launched into the actor’s death as a coroner determined his official cause of death.

TMZ revealed that Michael K. Williams died from a fatal overdose after a medical examiner determined the 54-year-old actor died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.”

His manner of death has been ruled an accidental overdose.

50 Cent initially reacted to Williams’s death earlier this month with an insensitive Instagram post that he later deleted.

The rapper and actor took a screenshot of a news story about the actor’s death and wrote the following caption, promoting his television series, Raising Kanan.

“Damn, if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out,” the Candy Shop rapper wrote. “That fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael k. Williams.”

50 Cent reacts to Michael K. Williams cause of death

Despite the backlash he received from mocking Williams’ death, 50 Cent doubled down by posting another distasteful reaction to the reports about The Wire actor’s official cause of death.

In another Instagram post, 50 Cent referenced the TV series Raising Kanan to mock Williams.

“Oh damn, he smoked that little blue cap out of juke box bag. Hey, catch Raising Kanan this weekend,” 50 wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

50 cent be taking it too far to promote his shows #MichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/obGMqadwVH — Elle. (@EllewoodsBlack) September 24, 2021

The rapper references LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner, a character in Raising Kanan.

Origin of 50 Cent and Michael K. Williams feud

In 2018, Michael K. Williams called out 50 Cent for claiming that James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond was assaulted in prison.

Henchman is a music executive and convicted drug trafficker. After being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against 50 Cent affiliate Lowell ‘Lodi Mack’ Fletcher, he is serving a life sentence.

“I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they’ve heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days,” he said in a video, adding. “They are completely false y’all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis, and I assure you he is fine and in prayer.

Williams did not mention 50 Cent by name at the time, but the rapper fired back on social media by referencing the character he portrayed in The Wire — Omar.

“Old Omar, how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da f**k wrong with you.”

The late actor did not respond to 50 Cent’s attacks at the time and as many spectators slammed the rapper for mocking Michael K. Williams despite his tragic death.