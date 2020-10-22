50 Cent and Jamira Haines attend rapper’s Haute Living event in NYC: Who is the Instagram star dating the In Da Club rapper?

Rapper 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson III) and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines were spotted arriving together at his Haute Living event at the Rolex Store in Soho, New York Wednesday.

50 Cent, who was inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame earlier in the year, arrived at the event dressed in a beige three-piece suite, a black tie, and black shoes.

His girlfriend Haines was dressed in a skin-tight black leather suit and black heeled shoes. She also carried a black handbag.

Who is Jamira Haines?

50 Cent and Haines made their debut as a couple at the premiere of Power Season 6 in August 2019. She was 24 years old at the time while 50 Cent was 44.

Haines is a fitness trainer. She has more than 870,000 followers on Instagram, where she is known as Cuban Link.

She also manages a website, Cuban Fit, where she markets “trendy and fashionable yet affordable high-performance activewear.”

Haines’ mother is reportedly Puerto Rican and her father black. She attended Rutgers University and plans to study corporate law.

50 Cent recently came under fire for endorsing President Trump

The In Da Club rapper was seen last night with Haines after he stirred up controversy by publicly endorsing President Donald Trump.

50 Cent received an immediate backlash after taking to Instagram on Monday to express shock over reports that tax rates for the wealthy could hit 62 percent under the Biden tax plan.

50 Cent called on his followers to vote for Trump, adding that he did not care if Trump “doesn’t like black people.”

Chelsea Handler called out 50 Cent

Among celebs who reacted to 50 Cent’s comment was his former girlfriend, comedian, and actress Chelsea Handler.

Handler took to Twitter to express her disappointment over 50 Cent’s call to people to vote for President Donald Trump.

“You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” she tweeted.

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent,” the rapper responded. “62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it!”

50 Cent later tweeted playfully: “Oh my God this is affecting my love life now. I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

“Hey f***r! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” Handler responded.

50 Cent and Handler dated back in 2011, but Handler later insisted that it was only a fling.