5 things to know about Saweetie 

Five things you should know about rapper Saweetie. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie is an icy rapper with a bright style and infectious lyrics. The Californian rapper, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, had a fantastic 2021. She attended the 2021 Met Gala and was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in November.

Saweetie hopes to make 2022 even better with a ton of new projects. The rapper is currently topping the charts with Closer, but she used to top the track and field charts in high school.

Here are five things you should know about rapper Saweetie.

Saweetie is of Asian and Black ancestry

Her mother, Trinidad Valentin, is Filipina and Chinese. Her father, Johnny Harper, is African-American.

That makes Saweetie Blasian or Black and Asian; she is very proud of her ancestry.

She posts cooking videos that feature Filipino spices, and stories from her mom.

Saweetie’s The Icy Life - Season 2, Episode 2

Watch this video on YouTube

Saweetie partnered with MAC alongside Cher

Saweetie partnered with MAC Cosmetics and Cher in a Challenge Accepted campaign. Saweetie said about working with the icon, “I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like Mac, it was the perfect fit.”

She continued, “Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Challenge Accepted Starring Cher With Saweetie | MAC Cosmetics

Watch this video on YouTube

Saweetie graduated from USC with a degree in communications

Saweetie graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in communications. According to her Linkedin page, she was an office assistant and receptionist at the USC Marshall School of Business from 2014 to 2016.

She was interviewed on campus before her rapping fame. A naturally beautiful Saweetie told the interviewer what she looks for in a potential man.

SAWEETIE unseen interview before she was famous!!!

Watch this video on YouTube

Saweetie is an athlete who excelled in track and field

Saweetie was a track and field star at her high school, Monterey Trail High School.

Her father was also an athlete which might explain where she got some of her athletic abilities. Johnny Harper was a football player for San Jose State.

Saweetie has several famous relatives that you probably know

Saweetie has a lot of famous relatives.

For starters, former San Francisco 49ers football player Willie Harper is Saweetie’s grandfather.

That’s not all – MC Hammer is Saweetie’s uncle! The U Can’t Touch This rapper tweeted his support for his niece Saweetie, writing, “My niece @Saweetie doing her thang.”

Gabrielle Union Roots on Cousin Saweetie at 2021 BBMAs | E! Red Carpet & Award Shows

Watch this video on YouTube

But wait there’s more! Saweetie is cousins with actress Gabrielle Union and successful trap producer, Zaytoven.

Something about her genetics seems that Saweetie was destined for success.