5 things to know about Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Pic credit: Marvel

Iman Vellani is the exciting new 19-year-old actor starring in the upcoming series that will be streaming as of June 8.

The much anticipated Ms. Marvel trailer for the new streaming show on Disney+, starring Iman Vellani, was released by Marvel Entertainment today.

The character Ms. Marvel’s everyday persona, Kamala Khan, is a teenager with an amazingly active imagination, who happens to also be fairly obsessed with superheroes, and would revel in the chance to be one.

Much to her Muslim American family’s chagrin, Kamala can’t help her fantastical fantasies from running in overdrive and is constantly rebuked for her wandering thoughts.

Coincidently, it seems to be time to learn if newfound superpowers might actually solve everything as succinctly as she had anticipated.

5 interesting things you may not have known about the artist playing your new Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani

Despite only being under 20 years old, Iman Vellani has already directed three short films. (They can be found here on VIMEO.)

She’s been dedicated to diversity in film and backs it up by keeping involved in important conversations within groups like the Next Wave Committee of the Toronto Film Festival.

Iman loves films so much, she spends extra time reviewing films on the website Letterboxd. I

Sign up for our newsletter!

t seems as though she is not just a film lover, but that she is an artist dedicated to the craft. Appreciation of the real films that move you, or maybe even, dont- and you need to say so in a review, lends her a very passionate feel to her expression within the art of film.

Although she is undoubtedly new in the MCU, yet has already solidified her respect with fellow future MCU co-stars like Brie Larson. By earning a sweetly curated inspiring tweet from the Captain Marvel star on International Women’s Day this past week.

What to know about the upcoming Ms. Marvel series

Iman will be portraying the very first Muslim character to have their own title show in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ms. Marvel will only be a six-episode series on Disney+ but is just the thing to pique your interest for the anticipated MCU movie The Marvels that is planned to be out in February of 2023. Here is a list of other future Marvel releases.

This promising performer will be playing 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen from Jersey City who finds herself gaining access to the world of superpowers as she had long been dreaming of.

This show series is already greatly anticipated by those who loved head writer, Bisha K. Ali’s work in the recently very successful Loki series.

Watch the trailer here:

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+

Watch this video on YouTube

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.