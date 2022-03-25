5 things to know about Channing Tatum

Here are five things you should know about Channing Tatum. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Channing Tatum has made a name for himself as a Hollywood hunk. The actor has starred in Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street.

Despite being so well known, there are still some things you may not know about him.

Keep reading for five interesting facts about Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum has had a lot of odd jobs

Like his Magic Mike character, Channing was once a stripper.

His other past jobs include working as a mortgage broker, being a model for Abercrombie & Fitch, and selling perfume and credit cards.

Channing also used to work at a puppy nursery. He told Vanity Fair: “I worked at a puppy kitty nursery in Tampa. It was incredible. I just got to play with dogs all day, and give them medication and take care of them when they’re puppies, the best stage.”

Channing Tatum is dyslexic

Channing struggled with ADHD and dyslexia as a child.

He spoke to Vanity Fair about his experience with being on medications for his learning difficulties.

He said: “I truly believe some people need medication. I did not. I did better at school when I was on it, but it made me a zombie. You become obsessive. Dexedrine, Adderall. It’s like any other drug. It’s like coke, or crystal meth. The more you do, the less it works. For a time, it would work well. Then it worked less and my pain was more. I would go through wild bouts of depression, horrible comedowns.”

Channing Tatum is in a relationship with Zoe Kravitz

Channing and Zoe Kravitz crossed paths when they both voiced characters in The Lego Batman Movie in 2017.

At the time, Zoe was with Karl Glusman and Channing was with Jenna Dewan.

Channing and Jenna ended up getting divorced in 2019.

Following Zoe’s split from Glusman in January 2021, she sparked romance rumors with Channing.

Since then, the two have been spotted together hanging out and packing on the PDA.

Channing Tatum has his own action figure

You know you’ve made it in Hollywood when you have your own doll or action figure.

Channing has his own action figure, modeled after his character in the G.I. Joe movies.

It comes with a hand grenade, pistol, and night-vision goggles

Channing Tatum loves dogs

Channing is a fan of furry friends. He spoke to Sharp Magazine about growing up with dogs and eventually getting his own.

He said: “When I got old enough to have a dog of my own and had the time to do it, I got my Lulu.”

He continued, “It was just one of those things that is almost indescribable — what a dog really does for you. And in a way they do so many different things that it’s kind of hard to choose one. But I think they just give you unconditional love, you know? And you’re never alone, they’re just there.”