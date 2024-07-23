5 Glen Powell movies to watch if you loved him in Twisters

Glen Powell’s star power has hit new heights with the release of Twisters, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster.

Powell’s charisma shines in this summer’s hit, leaving fans eager to explore his other movies.

At 35, the Texas native has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, consistently delivering stellar performances over the past decade.

The opening weekend of Twisters saw a staggering $81.25 million box office, far exceeding expectations and marking the third-biggest debut of the year.

Powell and his Hidden Figures cat won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017.

He also won Best Actor for his role in Hit Man at the Astra Midseason Movie Awards in 2024.

Here are five must-watch Glen Powell movies:

1. Everybody Wants Some!!: Richard Linklater’s 2016 film Everybody Wants Some!! introduced many to Glen Powell. This spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused follows a college baseball team in 1980s Texas over a few days. Powell steals every scene with his charisma, making this a delightful watch. According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics praised Powell’s standout performance and the film’s nostalgic, laid-back vibe.

2. Set It Up: If you love rom-coms, Set It Up is a must-watch. Released on Netflix in 2018, this film stars Powell alongside Zoey Deutch as overworked assistants plotting to set up their demanding bosses. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the movie is a throwback to 1990s romantic comedies, with chemistry between Powell and Deutch. Critics lauded the film for its witty script and delightful lead performances, calling it a refreshing addition to the genre.

3. Top Gun: Maverick: Powell embraced the character of Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick, his breakout role. This 2022 sequel is an emotional and thrilling masterpiece, with Powell delivering a standout performance alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. The film’s success and critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, cemented Powell’s place in Hollywood. Critics hailed the film as a rare sequel that surpasses the original, with Powell’s performance being a highlight.

4. Hit Man: Reuniting with Richard Linklater in 2023, Powell co-wrote and starred in Hit Man, a film based on a true story. Powell plays a teacher who goes undercover to catch those seeking to hire assassins. The plot thickens when he falls for a target, played by Adria Arjona. The film captures the essence of old Hollywood screwball comedies with added thrills, making it a hilarious and unexpected delight. Critics appreciated the film’s humor, smart script, and Powell’s charming performance.

5. Anyone but You: In Anyone but You, Powell teams up with Sydney Sweeney for another rom-com hit. This film revolves around two strangers who reconnect at a mutual friend’s wedding in Australia after a disastrous first date. As they navigate the wedding weekend, their chemistry sparks, making for an entertaining and heartfelt story. Critics praised the film for its engaging storyline and the dynamic chemistry between Powell and Sweeney.

Glen Powell’s next movie is a comedy thriller

Glen Powell’s upcoming film, Huntington, is a black comedy thriller penned and directed by John Patton Ford. The screenplay draws loose inspiration from the 1949 classic Kind Hearts and Coronets, crafted by Robert Hamer and John Dighton.

Powell takes on the role of Becket Redfellow, starring alongside Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris. The upcoming film is currently in production.