18veno death: Rising South Carolina rapper reportedly killed in shooting incident

Rapper 18veno, a rising star from South Carolina, has died after reportedly being killed in a shooting incident.

Details remain unclear, but according to friends and fans who took to Twitter to mourn his passing, the shooting occurred in a neighborhood in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Although members of his family have not officially released a statement confirming his death, fans and friends of 18veno have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media.

Fellow rappers who have paid tribute include the South Carolina rapper, Jetsonmade, whose real name is Tahj Morgan.

Jetsonmade took to Twitter earlier today to post a video of 18veno performing one of his rap songs.

Many others also shared condolence messages and tributes on the social media platform.

RIP 18veno. He was really on the come up out of South Carolina. Prayers up for his loved ones 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/iPrzOoGcUy — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) January 24, 2021

Winnsboro SC rap star @18veno has reportedly passed away after being shot outside a home in Rock Hill 😢🕊 pic.twitter.com/AObLUSSEZ5 — Sauce Carolina 🌙🌴 (@SauceCarolina) January 24, 2021

Rest In Peace, 18veno. 💔🧡 the South Carolina rapper had a bright and promising future. a devastating loss for his friends, his family, and his committed growing fan base. pic.twitter.com/oEO4jRS86O — Audiomack (@audiomack) January 24, 2021

Who was rapper 18veno?

Rapper 18veno’s real name was Paul Harts. He was from Winnsboro in South Carolina. The rapper was born on April 18, 2002 (see tweet below), making him 18 years old.

18veno was one of the new generation of rising rap talents from South Carolina, following in the footsteps of pioneers such as DaBaby.

He started rapping when he was in fourth grade and started working on building a music career when he was still in high school.

He released his first songs on SoundCloud when was in eighth grade and scored his first SoundCloud hit, titled Fight, when he was in ninth grade.

18veno dropped his debut EP, titled R4z, in June 2020.

He released his 11-track mixtape, Pablo, in September 2020. The mixtape includes memorable tracks such as Sunset, 1942, Slugs, and Trap or Die.

He was also known for songs such as Mic Check and Concrete.

18veno collaborated with ​Jetsonmade and Neeko Baby. He was signed to Jetson’s label BoyMeetSpace.

He was active on social media, including Twitter, where he has more than 2,200 followers on the platform.

He was also active on Instagram where he has nearly 43,000 followers.

