​​Adele to perform songs from her new album on One Night Only special

Adele poses in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Adele and CBS announced a new special ahead of the release of the singer’s new album. Adele One Night Only will premiere Sunday, November 14 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. EST.

According to Pitchfork, Adele will be performing songs from her new album, 30, as well as songs from her previous albums. 30 will be released Friday, November 19.

However, a musical performance isn’t the only thing in store for fans.

This special will also include an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey, giving fans an inside look into Adele’s life as she navigates being divorced, being a mother, and the stories behind her new songs.

Fans are hopeful that this special will provide a better inside look into Adele’s life over the past six years while also providing the opportunity to enjoy new music ahead of the new album’s release date.

Although it looks like fans will have to wait for the CBS special before hearing any more new songs from Adele, she has released one new single that has been climbing to the top of the charts.

Adele One Night Only – November 14 on CBS. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/s2UBwI17sM — CBS (@CBS) October 18, 2021

Adele releases single Easy On Me

Adele released Easy On Me on October 15- her first single released in six years.

According to inews, Adele writes about her life, and this song is no exception. Adele wrote this song to try to explain her reasons for her divorce to her son in hopes that he will understand it more when he is older.

Some fans have pointed out that the house in the music video for Easy On Me is the same house in the music video for Hello- only this time, she’s leaving that house.

Adele built a house in rolling in the deep, she moved in that house in hello and left the house in easy on me. A story teller!! #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/ZLDYtLPM92 — Adrian Mariote Sarabia (@AdrianMaSarabia) October 15, 2021 Fans are already feeling emotional from Adele’s new single and are bracing themselves for the rest of the album. The star has been private and quiet the past few years, and fans are ready to hear more.

However, this album may cover more than fans think.

Adele had to learn how to handle divorce and parenthood, but she has also had many questions about her dating life and her appearance after losing weight.

Adele’s life after divorce

Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, initially split up in 2019, but their divorce was not finalized until March 4, 2021.

Toward the end of 2020, rumors were circulating about Adele dating British rapper Skepta. In this instance, Adele made a statement to let everyone know she was still single.

Aside from battling dating rumors, many fans have been focused on one thing about the star: her weight loss.

Many fans want to know her weight loss journey and how she became so thin, but the star has been rather quiet about her weight loss. Allegedly, the star has been following strict workouts at home and changing her eating habits.

The dramatic weight loss has been the topic of debate amongst fans since the weight loss was noticed. While some fans are happy and praise the star for her new weight, others find that her weight shouldn’t be the main topic when discussing Adele.

Some fans even go further, noting that the new compliments coming in for Adele are a result of viewing being fat negatively, as the star has always been good-looking.

adele lost weight and suddenly y'all are saying she had a glow up when she's always been gorgeous. the fatphobia is unreal. https://t.co/3zd1wQ7BW4 — it's freakin' bats! 🦇 (@PRlNCEDWARD) October 15, 2021

While the fans may remain divided, Adele’s dramatic weight loss is said to be one of the topics covered in her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. No matter what the answer is, it is clear that Adele’s fans will be standing with her.