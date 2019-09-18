Who are Nick and Aaron Carter, brothers at center of restraining order drama?

Nick and Aaron Carter are making headlines again. The famous brothers are in the midst of some serious family drama.

The guys have never been best buds. Their recent blowup has taken the fractured relationship to unrepairable lengths thanks to a Twitter feud and a restraining order.

On Tuesday, Nick was granted a restraining order against his brother, citing Aaron’s “increasingly alarming behavior” as the reason. The Backstreet Boys singer claims his younger brother threatened to kill Nick’s pregnant wife, Lauren, and unborn child.

After Nick’s public statement, 31-year-old Aaron went ballistic on Twitter. Aaron bashed his brother, declaring they are done. He denies all accusations made against him in his brother’s statement and the restraining order documents.

Aaron spilled that Nick and their sister Angel have been trying to have him committed various times on a 5150 hold. He ended his rant, which consisted of several tweets, by telling his family to leave him alone for the rest of his life.

Who Is Nick Carter?

The 39-year-old rose to fame back in the 1990s with the boy band Backstreet Boys. Nick was a fan favorite from the group, which also included A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

They burst onto the music scene in 1996 with the debut album Backstreet Boys. Fans immediately fell in love with the guys and their hit songs such as “I Want It That Way” and “Larger Than Life.”

Nick tried his hand at a solo career, releasing two albums, but he never found the same success on his own. He also was bitten by the acting bug and appeared on several shows as a guest star, including the ABC soap opera One Life To Live.

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

In 2014, Nick married Lauren Kit on their reality TV show I Heart, Nick Carter. They have one son, Odin, age three. Lauren is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, which is due later this year.

Who Is Aaron Carter?

Aaron, like his older brother, is a singer and actor. He rose to fame as a pop and hip-hop star in the late 1990s, following Nick’s success with Backstreet Boys. His debut self-titled album sold nearly 10 million copies, and he was only nine years old.

The teenage years brought a lot of success for Aaron, who began making guest appearances on hit shows such as Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Dancing with the Stars. However, singing was always his passion.

Although his music career was a success, Aaron later became more famous for his personal life than his professional life. He was linked to Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff at the same time when he was a teen. The scandal caused a feud that still exists between the two actresses today.

In the past few years, Aaron has struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse. His most recent stint in a treatment facility was in 2018, which he said on The Doctors helped him significantly. Based on his family’s claims, Aaron may need help again.

Aaron Carter and his brother Nick are in the middle of a Twitter feud and a restraining order drama. It is nothing new for the Carter family that has been full of fighting, backstabbing, substance abuse issues, stealing money, shocking deaths, and more.

Sadly, based on the Carter boys’ previous history, it doesn’t look like a reunion or reconciliation will happen any time soon.