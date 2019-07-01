Tana Turns 21 premiere date: When will Tana Mongeau’s show air on MTV’s YouTube?

Rapper and internet personality Tana Mongeau has a brand new MTV reality show on the way for viewers to get more insight into her crazy life. That new series is called Tana Turns 21 and will feature an exclusive look at Mongeau’s recent 21st birthday party. That birthday took place just days ago and footage will arrive on YouTube very soon, along with all sorts of other dramatic moments.

Tana Mongeau is Jake Paul’s fiancée

Fans first learned that internet personality Jake Paul was dating Tana Mongeau back in April of 2019. After just a few short months of the couple being in a relationship, they reportedly became engaged on June 24. Tana posted a photo on her Instagram which shows Jake down on one knee proposing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to dating Jake Paul, Tana dated hip-hop star Lil Xan. Mongeau is best known for releasing viral videos which have garnered many million views. In addition, she’s released rap songs including “Hefner” which featured Bella Thorne. Mongeau also dated Thorne prior to her relationship with Jake Paul.

Other singles that Tana released have included “FaceTime,” “F**k up,” and “W.” Most likely, a look behind the scenes of her music career will also be a part of her Tana Turns 21 series online

Tana Turns 21 trailer video, official premiere date

An official Tana Turns 21 trailer video arrived on the MTV YouTube channel just last week. In the trailer, fans see all sorts of highlight moments from the upcoming show. It will feature Tana and her crew as they begin adulthood and try to navigate their crazy lives.

The official Tana Turns 21 premiere date will be Monday, July 8 on the MTV YouTube channel here. New episodes of Mongeau’s show will be available on the MTV YouTube throughout the summer.

See more of Tana Mongeau’s lifestyle and crazy adventures via her @tanamongeau Instagram account.