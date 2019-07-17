Tana Mongeau’s friend reveals Jake Paul relationship ‘just for clout’

In the newest episode of MTV’s Tana Turns 21, Tana’s best friend Imari announced during the teaser for next week’s episode that Tana’s relationship with Jake Paul was simply for clout.

The YouTuber’s BFF, and part of her entourage, confided in his “talking head” session that Tana and Jake were together just for the clout. Tana also revealed in next week’s sneak peek that she was falling for her “side guy,” meaning that she and Jake were the “main couple,” while her “side guy” was someone else she was seeing in addition to Jake.

In this week’s episode, her friends also revealed that they didn’t quite trust Jake Paul and that they still weren’t sure if the pair were together for “clout” or because they genuinely liked one another.

The pair maintains that they are in a real relationship, and has set a wedding date for later this month. They’ve also taken engagement photos that they’ve put on their respective social media accounts, stating that the pair is definitely together and in a committed relationship.

While Tana has yet to have a faux relationship for the cameras, Jake Paul has a history of pretending he’s in a relationship with someone “for the views” before admitting that their relationship is real.