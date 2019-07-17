See Joey King’s real-time reaction to her Emmy nomination

Almost anyone who saw Joey King in The Act on Hulu can agree that she gave a phenomenal performance. Now, she and Patricia Arquette, who played her mother, are nominated for an Emmy for their performances.
Joey King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the true story of a young girl whose mother suffered from an extreme form of Munchausen’s by Proxy in the Hulu limited series.
The limited series also saw Patricia Arquette as DeeDee Blanchard, the mother with good intentions gone awry. As with the real-life case, Joey King’s character ended up killing the mother in an effort to free herself.
This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world. My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling. I haven’t stopped crying. Gettin to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them!!!! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY
Although she’s on location in South Africa, Joey King was able to stream the Emmy nominations as they happened. When it was announced that she was nominated for her role, she burst into tears of happiness and immediately called her mother.
Joey King celebrates with Patricia Arquette
Following that phone call, the second person she rang up was her on-screen mother, Patricia Arquette. Joey has stated that she and Patricia have shared a close bond since filming the limited series together and that she’s very excited that they were both nominated.
Joey King posted the moment to her Instagram, sharing how thankful she is for all of the acting opportunities she’s been afforded.