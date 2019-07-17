See Joey King’s real-time reaction to her Emmy nomination

Almost anyone who saw Joey King in The Act on Hulu can agree that she gave a phenomenal performance. Now, she and Patricia Arquette, who played her mother, are nominated for an Emmy for their performances.

Joey King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the true story of a young girl whose mother suffered from an extreme form of Munchausen’s by Proxy in the Hulu limited series.

The limited series also saw Patricia Arquette as DeeDee Blanchard, the mother with good intentions gone awry. As with the real-life case, Joey King’s character ended up killing the mother in an effort to free herself.

Although she’s on location in South Africa, Joey King was able to stream the Emmy nominations as they happened. When it was announced that she was nominated for her role, she burst into tears of happiness and immediately called her mother.

Joey King celebrates with Patricia Arquette

Following that phone call, the second person she rang up was her on-screen mother, Patricia Arquette. Joey has stated that she and Patricia have shared a close bond since filming the limited series together and that she’s very excited that they were both nominated.

Joey King posted the moment to her Instagram, sharing how thankful she is for all of the acting opportunities she’s been afforded.