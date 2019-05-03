Peter Mayhew net worth: How much was actor worth in 2019?

Yesterday, the world received terrible news that the legendary actor behind the role of Chewbacca passed away. According to his family, Peter Mayhew suffered a heart attack and passed away Tuesday in his home in Texas.

Unfortunately, due to his massive height of 7 feet 2 inches, the Chewbacca actor has undergone several surgeries over recent years. One included having knee replacement surgery on both legs as well as a spinal surgery that happened quite recently.

That said, his giant presence cemented him as a Star Wars legend with many appearances as the famous Chewbacca in movie properties as well as television appearances.

But how much success did the character bring him? Here is everything we know about Peter Mayhew’s net worth.

What is Peter Mayhew’s net worth?

Between his many Star Wars appearances as the extremely tall Wookie, Peter Mayhew has a net worth of $5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

While this may seem low, one has to consider the actor only starred in one Star Wars film since the Disney buyout and only acted as a Chewbacca consultant on the rest.

In addition, Peter Mayhew formed his own charity called the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which describes its mission as “devoted to the alleviation of disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life’s traumatic events”

So, on top of being a world-renowned iconic Wookie, he was a charitable man as well.

Beyond his net worth, the actor left a lasting legacy that reaches far past the value of $5 million. His iconic character has touched so many and children to this day want to dress up as the famous Wookie.

What he brought to the role cannot be matched and his impact as Chewbacca will be everlasting. May Peter Mayhew’s memory reach beyond the bounds of a galaxy far, far away.