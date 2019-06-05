Namibia supermodel Behati Prinsloo is helping to save the endangered black rhino, how to help

Being beautiful on the inside and out was never truer. Adam Levine’s stunning wife Behati Prinsloo hails from the beautiful country of Namibia in Africa — home to the endangered black rhinoceros.

The mother of two little girls and wife of TV’s hottest reality judge (now retired) is using her platform for great good.

Appearing on the Today show on NBC as well as on Ellen, and speaking in public, Prinsloo has joined forces with Save the Rhino Trust in order to raise awareness for rhino conservation.

Behati is launching a global campaign and returned to her native Namibia this month, energizing the movement that was created to protect the critically endangered black rhino species and preserve the population.

Rhinos by the numbers

Populations of black rhino have shrunk dramatically in the last 20th century, thanks to European hunters, native poachers, and settlers in Africa.

According to the WWF, “Between 1960 and 1995, black rhino numbers dropped by a sobering 98%, to less than 2,500.”

Three rhinos are murdered every day for their horns in Africa. The south-western black rhino is rare and exceptionally at risk.

This was Behati’s first trip home to Namibia in seven years and it provided an opportunity for her to chronicle this journey in an effort to share the story with media worldwide of these incredible creatures and the community of Namibians fighting for their survival.

Save The Rhino Trust and Rhino Rangers from the Conservancy Rhino Ranger Incentive Program are tracking these rhinos on foot and across the rugged country as they witness the wildlife crime made worse by seasonal drought,

The Save the Rhino Trust

“[Tese are the groups] who helped to make this trip possible,” said Ginger Mauney, in a press release to the media, saluting corporate and business partners, B2Gold, Mt. Etjo Safari Lodge, Ongava Game Reserve, WestAir Aviation and Wilderness Safaris Namibia.

Mauney pioneered this partnership under WWF in Namibia’s Rhino Innovation Fund.

“Namibia is my home. It’s the secret jewel of Mother Africa. It’s also one of the most amazing places in the world, and the rhinos contribute to this sense of wonder,” Behati said. “I grew up there and it is where my parents still live so this cause is very close to my heart. “The opportunity to come home to see what is happening, to meet people caring for orphaned black and white rhinos, and to work with the trackers, rangers and communities to raise awareness is very important to me. Someday, I want to take my children to experience these animals in the wild. They’ve inspired us for generations; it’s on us to help them now.”

Simson Uri-Khob, CEO of SRT, said: “This support speaks to the level of excitement shared by all of us at SRT, Rhino Rangers and within local conservancies. We are thrilled to welcome Behati to our team and we know that her involvement will make a tremendous difference for rhinos and for Namibia.” ​



Please donate on the official website and help secure a future for the world’s last truly wild black rhino population. Visit their Instagram page for more updates.