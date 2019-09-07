Lindsey Vonn: Twitter reacts to her see-through outfit at Vanity Fair Best Dressed party

Former Olympic skiing star Lindsey Vonn was known for wowing people on the slopes, but now that she’s retired, she’s wowing with her revealing fashion choices. Vonn recently appeared in a see-through outfit for the Vanity Fair Best Dressed party that turned heads.

Plenty of people on social media quickly got a glimpse of the viral photos, and reacted in various ways to the surprising outfit choice.

Lindsey Vonn’s see-through outfit stuns at Fashion Week party

Vonn, who was recently engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban, showed up for the Vanity Fair Best Dressed party in NYC wearing an outfit giving generous glimpses of skin. The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist had on a black lace see-through top which according to TMZ’s report, “stole the show.”

Lindsey posted a photo of herself in the revealing top on her Instagram account. Her caption indicated that her “lil sis Laura” was her date for the Vanity Fair and Saks Fifth Avenue party. Future hubby P.K. Subban wasn’t with her, but Vonn was wearing her emerald engagement ring for the event.

Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to revealing skin or shocking people with her outfits, or lack thereof. She previously posed in body paint for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

What did Twitter say about Lindsey Vonn’s outfit?

As one might expect, Twitter reacted in all sorts of ways about Lindsey’s see-through top. Some felt she absolutely stole the show and were all for her choice for the Vanity Fair event.

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Incredible Figure In Totally Sheer Two-Piece Outfit At ‘Vanity Fair’ Party – Pics https://t.co/O3am7YK1aR via @HollywoodLife DAMN, damn, DAMNNN!!! She gettin' the MEN all HOT AND BOTHERED!!! And WE LIKE IT!!! — Kevin Cash (@1optionsWhiz) September 6, 2019

Yes, there were some people in awe of her stunning look or gawking. However, there were plenty of others who felt it was crossing a line and simply a way to grab the spotlight. Remember, Vonn retired from her longtime profession, skiing, earlier this year.

@lindseyvonn Red Carpets are for class not trash. Keep your clothes on and quit disrespecting yourself. — ApeyRose (@RoseApey) September 7, 2019

Some people felt that the 34-year-old was looking to capture attention, which she did, with the revealing top.

LOL!!! Why?? Her minute of fame? — Angel Love (@Angel3Bella) September 7, 2019

She needs to go back to the slopes! — James (@1Carp777) September 7, 2019

@lindseyvonn, how many skimpy outfits do you have to wear before you are satisfied with the attention you are so desperately seeking? — Chunkyblewtuna (@chunkyblewtuna) September 7, 2019

Those were some of the tamer comments regarding Lindsey Vonn’s see-through outfit. Others made references to her former boyfriend Tiger Woods or even her choice of current fiance Subban. That said, it appears she’ll be just fine.

While there were some slamming Vonn, it doesn’t appear to have caused her to hide from the public whatsoever. The former skiing star showed up to watch the US Open tennis tournament as she enjoyed some free time in New York.