Kylie Jenner accused of Photoshop fails in her vacation photos

There’s no denying that Kylie Jenner and the rest of her famous sisters look fantastic. Their looks are thanks to a variety of factors: genetics, plastic surgery, personal stylists, traveling hair stylists, personal trainers, private chefs, and makeup artists.

But even in Hollywood, sometimes that isn’t enough. And the pressure seems to be so real that’s it’s even gotten to Kylie Jenner and her new BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie has been accused of doctoring her photos after posting three pictures featuring herself and Stassie stunning in a variety of matching outfits.

In one photo, the pair was accused of editing their waists and/or hips, thanks to the alleged curve of the grass and cement tiles behind them. See the photo below.

In another photo, where the girls are sitting down, Kylie has been accused of making her waist smaller and/or her breasts larger. The accusations stem from the fact that the pillows behind her have an unnatural curve, while the pillows behind Stassie appear vertical and not curved.

You can see that photo below and judge for yourself.

Did Kylie Jenner use Photoshop to edit her pictures?

The pair has also been accused of editing a photo where one of Stassie’s legs looks significantly smaller than the other.

Kylie hasn’t come out to respond to the rumors, but with the immense pressure Kylie faces, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus, though Kylie has just released her line of skincare called Kylie Skin. It’s for sale online and wherever Kylie Cosmetics products are sold.