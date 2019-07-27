Kim Kardashian reveals new reality show investigating the American criminal justice system

Kim Kardashian may be studying to be a lawyer, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop leveraging her reality TV empire to help achieve her goals.
The second-richest Kar-Jenner sister will be marrying her two passions for a new series later this year: criminal justice and reality TV.
Kim posted a series of photos to her Instagram with prisoners from a Washington, DC correctional facility. They all take part in a program where they can take courses taught by Dr. Mark Howard and receive credit toward Georgetown University.
Last week I was so moved by Dr. Mark Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have.
She explained the smiling selfies with both male and female prisoners with the following quote:
