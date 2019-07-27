Kim Kardashian reveals new reality show investigating the American criminal justice system

Kim Kardashian may be studying to be a lawyer, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop leveraging her reality TV empire to help achieve her goals.

The second-richest Kar-Jenner sister will be marrying her two passions for a new series later this year: criminal justice and reality TV.

Kim posted a series of photos to her Instagram with prisoners from a Washington, DC correctional facility. They all take part in a program where they can take courses taught by Dr. Mark Howard and receive credit toward Georgetown University.

She explained the smiling selfies with both male and female prisoners with the following quote:

“Last week I was so moved by Dr. Mark Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have.”

A Kim Kardashian internship?

In addition to creating this documentary, Kim has been working with a family friend lawyer in order to do her internship hours so that she can later sit down for the bar exam.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.