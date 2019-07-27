Andrew Glennon says he forgives Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood

The drama between estranged boyfriend Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood has amped up as the reality TV star took to social media to discuss his domestic woes.

But it looks like, although Andrew Glennon is fighting for custody of their son, James, he’s already taking the high road.

Yesterday, he took to social media to answer a few questions from fans, revealing just exactly how hurt he was over the situation in which his girlfriend, Amber Portwood, wielded a machete at him.

But one fan wondered, “Could you ever forgive her?”

Andrew answered with a quippy, “I already have,” which fans found to be charming and sincere.

Fans suspicious of Andrew Glennon

Some fans have suspected that Andrew has an ulterior motive, and Amber’s brother, Sean, has stated publicly that he thinks this situation is all a ploy for money. Amber hasn’t spoken out much about the situation but that is likely because she is facing felony charges in relation to the incident.

Amber has already served 24 hours in jail in conjunction with the July 5 spat but has previously served time in prison for drug violations and domestic assault. Her former victim was Gary Shirley, the father of her daughter, Leah.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9/8c.