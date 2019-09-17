Alex Trebek resumes chemotherapy after cancer setback: Is the Jeopardy! host leaving the game show?

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has resumed chemotherapy after suffering a setback in his pancreatic cancer battle.

One week after returning to the job he has loved for more than 30 years, Trebek gave fans an update on his health. Tuesday, he got candid with Good Morning America, sharing that he was recently dealt a blow in his fight against cancer.

“The doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing,” the 76-year-old expressed.

thoughts and prayers for Alex Trebek only & only because he specifically asked for them https://t.co/1qgZwLWOUq — Kristi Piechnik (@KristiPiechnik) September 18, 2019

It was only a month ago that Trebek filmed a video message letting fans know he had finished treatment. At the time, the host shared he was not only on the mend but that doctors were hopeful regarding his prognosis. His numbers were at the same level as a person who does not have pancreatic cancer. Doctors stopped chemo and ordered Trebek to do immunotherapy.

Unfortunately, days after the encouraging footage was shot, Trebek lost more than 12 pounds in one week. It was an immediate red flag for his doctors.

Tests confirmed his numbers had skyrocketed to even higher than when he first learned he had the disease. Chemotherapy was needed to fight off cancer.

The setback has caused a “surge of sadness and depression” for the host. Trebek shared the ups and downs are part of his fight for his life.

“I talk to the audience sometimes, and I get teary-eyed for no reason. I don’t even bother to explain it anymore. I just experience it. I know it’s a part of who I am and I just keep going,” Trebek admitted.

Alex Trebek reveals to @tjholmes he will need to undergo another round of chemotherapy as he begins the new season of @Jeopardy. “Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.” https://t.co/7UgSClQdI5 pic.twitter.com/B0kxEM0Eg2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2019

He has learned not to let the sadness take over and to force himself to be positive. One way he can keep a bright outlook is by working. Even though Alex Trebek is in the middle of another round of chemotherapy, he is not leaving his hosting duties on Jeopardy!

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy,” he shared with the morning show.

Fans are saddened to learn one of their favorite game show hosts has had a setback in his pancreatic cancer battle. However, his upbeat, positive attitude and desire to keep hosting, proves he is not giving up.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Trebek has vowed to keep fighting until it is either his time to go or he is cancer-free.