Laura Knetzger’s Bug Boys teaches young readers to embrace emotions and different perspectives

From toddlers to pre-teens, kids are often told what to do with their complex thoughts and emotions. Often times the suggestion is mistakingly to ignore them, or suppress them for a later date that never arrives. Over a long duration, that pattern of behavior could affect the ability in developing empathy, compassion or coping with grief.
Laura Knetzger’s graphic novel, Bug Boys says it’s okay to have these emotions, that it’s okay to embrace them, even show them to others. Today, Penguin Random House is releasing a new hardcover collection of Bug Boys for $13.99 wherever you can buy comics and books.
Bug Boys stars two young beetles, the sweet but impulsive Rhino-B, and the calmer and adventure-seeking Stag-B.
They live inside a mushroom house in Bug Village, where they try to navigate all of its places and species of bugs while finding answers to philosophical questions they face. There’s also the chance that they’ll encounter giants who want to take them away from their home.
But it’s not all deep and despair. In fact, it’s quite the contrary in that it’s full of bright, silly fun and humor that hits the sweet spot of early to middle grades. That all of this is rolled into an all-ages book is astounding and she spoke to Monsters and Critics all about it.
“When I started Bug Boys, I wanted to do my own take on the kids’ comics I grew up reading,” Knetzger told Monsters and Critics. “I was always open to Bug Boys changing over time, to cover different genres and topics than usual kids’ books.”
“I’m more interested in asking ‘What is missing from the Bug Boys universe? What questions do I want to ask in Bug Boys and what story can I write to address that? What would be new and fun for the bugs to do?’ [rather than] making Bug Boys fill a void in the publishing world.”
Knetzger writes, draws, and letters the entire book with colors from Lynde Lyle, showing that every situation has multiple sides and perspectives and no matter what obstacle lies ahead, friendship can conquer all.
Latest posts by Ernie Estrella (see all)
- Laura Knetzger’s Bug Boys teaches young readers to embrace emotions and different perspectives - 11th February 2020
- Exclusive Vikings interview: Alexander Ludwig on the beautiful flaws of Bjorn Ironside - 8th February 2020
- Vikings interview: Behind the camera with Katheryn Winnick for ‘Valhalla Can Wait’ - 23rd January 2020