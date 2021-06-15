Zombieland Saga Season 3 release date: Zombie Land Saga Season 3 predictions

Zombie flicks are almost always good for a sequel, but will Sakura Minamoto, Junko Konno, Saki Nikaidou, Lily Hoshikawa, Ai Mizuno, Yugiri, and Tae Yamada return for a third season? Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Will Zombieland Saga Season 3 continue the story of the FranChouChou idol group? Or is Zombie Land Saga Season 3 necessary at all?

The anime was animated by Studio MAPPA, which is known for anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Dororo, Dorohedoro, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

In 2021, MAPPA was also working on a Chainsaw Man anime, Netflix’s Yasuke anime, the water polo anime Re-Main, the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi manga adaptation, and the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date is confirmed for late 2021.

The second season was helmed by director Munehisa Sakai (Sailor Moon Crystal, Koi to Producer, One Piece), who also served as the sound director. Writer Shigeru Murakoshi (Dororo, Garo, Kakegurui, Knights of Sidonia) handled the series composition.

Artist Kasumi Fukagawa (IDOLiSH7) was the character designer. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Sailor Moon Crystal, Fairy Tail, Log Horizon) wrote the music.

The Zombieland Saga Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The Zombie Land Saga Season 2 OP (opening) was “O Saga, Cry With Me (Taiga yo Tomoni Naitekure),” while the ED (ending) was “Spending The Days With a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home (Yume wo Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi wo).”

The second season’s finale, Zombieland Saga Revenge Episode 12, will be released on June 24, 2021. The second season will be released as three Blu-Ray disc volumes.

This article provides everything that is known about Zombieland Saga Season 3 (Zombie Land Saga Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Zombieland Saga origins

The Zombieland Saga anime (or Zombie Land Saga) is a collaboration project that was originally shrouded in secrecy before it shambled into the light during the fall 2018 anime season.

Cygames anime producer Nobuhiro Takenaka has previously worked on popular series such as Yuri On Ice, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, and the Made In Abyss anime (the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date is confirmed for 2022). Takenaka came up with the idea for a zombie idol anime when he thought that zombie girl Rita from Rage of Bahamut: Genesis was cute.

The Zombieland Saga project had a rough start. When the producer pitched the concept internally as “Idol Zombie” no one knew how they could translate the idea into an actual game. The Saga PR person even said, “I really don’t care about idol stories.” But they did know that MAPPA, Cygames, and Avex wanted to collaborate on an original anime story.

The Karatsu City Historical Folk Museum opened its doors for a two-day event and thousands of anime fans swarmed the premises. – Pic credit: Crunchyroll

The setting for the story was placed in the Saga prefecture since the birthplace of Cygames president Koichi Watanabe. The story was said to be difficult to write and even the first season’s famous rap battle scene was improvised since it wasn’t originally in the script. The Death Metal scene was introduced in the first episode since they wanted to break the idol mold by doing something outside of the box.

Speaking of the script, some of the voice actors even thought the story was supposed to be more serious, not a comedy. And the project was created in secrecy since the goal was to surprise audiences with a zombie idol story, not a true zombie horror.

Zombie Land Saga Season 3 release date predictions: Sequel likely?

As of the last update, MAPPA, Avex Pictures, Cygames Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Zombieland Saga Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Zombieland Saga sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Zombie Land Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

The real question is if, not when Zombieland Saga 3 will come out. By Zombieland Saga Revenge Episode 10, all of the cards are seemingly on the table. If anything, the second season seems to be wrapping up all the major plot points and answering all the unanswered questions from the first season.

The reporter knows the girls are zombies and is ready to reveal their secret. FranChouChou is acknowledged as the top competitor by the best Tokyo idol group Iron Frill and they’re about to get “revenge” on the failed event at Ekimae Real Estate Stadium from a year ago. Kiichi’s dream of revitalizing the Saga Prefecture in the past is the origin of the current conflict. Old man Saga is an immortal responsible for the zombie-raising, not Kotaro Tasumi. There’s a hard time limit for FranChouChou’s success and a killer curse.

The official website even summarize Revenge’s story in a manner that reeks of finality.

“At the end of the last episode, Saga prefecture will have a new meaning. This is a revenge for fate. A battle to regain our dignity, which has been burned by the flames of irrational fate.”

The Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Season 2) anime TV key visual released in 2021. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Arguably, there is at least one unanswered question since the backstory and the cause of death for the Legendary Tae Yamada hasn’t been fully revealed. Episode 18 revealed that the Minamoto family grave (Sakura’s family) is positioned right next to the Yamada family grave. Cygames had previously discussed how Tae’s backstory had been originally planned for the first season’s finale, but they decided to push it back to a future season.

Some of the character story arcs could still use some development. Kotaro’s intentions and motivations have just begun to be explored and Kotaro’s relationship with Sakura needs to be shipped resolved.

Still, it seems like the story could be ending. At the same time, there is definitely a financial motivation for keeping the series going. Besides Avex Pictures and Cygames, Studio MAPPA stands to reap a lot more money in comparison to other projects where the company is just a contractor that’s not on the anime production committee.

(Having a seat on the anime production committee was probably a big part of the reason MAPPA agreed to do Attack On Titan Season 4.)

Besides being internationally popular on streaming platforms, the Zombieland Saga Blu-Ray sales in Japan for the first season’s Volume 1 were very high in comparison to most anime series.

With 20,917 copies sold in the first week, that’s about 10 times what is considered just average. All three volumes of the first season sold over 60,000 copies combined.

The only question is how this zombie uprising could continue in a natural manner that doesn’t seem forced. Therefore, Zombieland Saga 3 really depends on whether Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 leaves an opening for a third season.

The creators began talking about Revenge shortly after the first season ended. The first season also had a post-credits scene that teased the Zombieland Saga sequel, so let’s hope the same happens for Zombieland Saga Season 3.

Hopefully, Studio MAPPA also won’t make us wait too long for the Zombieland Saga Season 3 release date. Stay tuned!