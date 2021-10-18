Will will Sakura Minamoto, Junko Konno, Saki Nikaidou, Lily Hoshikawa, Ai Mizuno, Yugiri, and Tae Yamada be competing against alien idols in the Zombieland Saga movie? Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

A Zombieland Saga movie has officially been confirmed to be in production.

The official title for the Zombie Land Saga movie hasn’t been announced yet. However, based on previously released materials it’s possible it’ll be titled Zombieland Saga: Zombie VS Alien.

The official announcement was made during a live concert on October 17, 2021. The concert was part of a two-day event celebrating the anime TV series.

Avex Pictures also teased the upcoming movie with a live-action promotional video called A Zombie-less Fight: Saga Revenge Edition. The video has voice actors Kunio Murai and Hakuryuu (the voice of White Ryu in Revenge) arguing at gunpoint about the Saga prefecture in Japan.

The Zombieland Saga anime series is an original story created by Studio MAPPA, which is known for anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Dororo, Dorohedoro, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

In 2021, MAPPA was also working on a Chainsaw Man anime, Netflix’s Yasuke anime, the water polo anime Re-Main, the original story Takt Op. Destiny, and The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace anime. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date was in late 2021, while the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date was in early 2022.

Watch this video on YouTube While not a Zombieland Saga movie trailer, who else but Studio MAPPA would use a gangster short story to introduce the new film about zombie idols.

The second season was helmed by director Munehisa Sakai (Sailor Moon Crystal, Koi to Producer, One Piece), who also served as the sound director. Writer Shigeru Murakoshi (Dororo, Garo, Kakegurui, Knights of Sidonia) handled the series composition.

Artist Kasumi Fukagawa (IDOLiSH7) was the character designer. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Sailor Moon Crystal, Fairy Tail, Log Horizon) wrote the music.

The official story summary and the theme song for the Zombieland Saga movie hasn’t been announced yet.

This article provides everything that is known about the Zombieland Saga movie (Zombie Land Saga movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Saga will apparently need saving from aliens in the Zombieland Saga movie. The real question is if they will be alien idols. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Zombieland Saga: Zombie VS Alien was first teased as an April Fool’s joke

The creators began talking about Revenge shortly after the first season ended. The first season also had a post-credits scene that teased the Zombieland Saga Revenge. So far, the creators haven’t discussed their story plans for the planned Zombieland Saga movie.

Before the after-credits scene of the Episode 12 finale, the only question was how this zombie uprising story could continue in a natural manner that doesn’t seem forced. The second season ended with a post-credits scene teasing an alien UFO invasion, but this ending wasn’t too surprising to some fans.

After all, this is not the first time that the Zombieland Saga anime series has teased zombies vs aliens. Back in April 2021, the official website featured an April Fool’s joke about a Zombie Land Saga movie.

Back then everyone assumed it was just a joke, but now that the UFO has been revealed it’s possible the creators were teasing fans about their future plans for the actual movie. The animation director event tweeted about how the joke has become a reality.

Zombies and aliens naturally go hand-in-hand so the door has been kicked wide open for the Zombieland Saga movie…

“Let’s go home, everyone is waiting in Saga.” Perhaps Kotaro Tatsumi is really an alien and the pending arrival of the mothership was the reason he was worried about running out of time? Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Zombie Land Saga movie release date predictions: Is Fall 2022 likely?

As of the last update, MAPPA, Avex Pictures, Cygames Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Zombieland Saga: Zombie VS Alien release date. The production of a Zombieland Saga movie was announced on October 17, 2021, but not the release time frame or even the year.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Zombie Land Saga movie release date will occur in the future.

Considering the timing of the initial announcement, it’s very likely that the Zombieland Saga movie release date will be scheduled for Fall 2022. November-December and May-July are typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

FUNimation’s Zombieland Saga movie USA release date predictions

The international release of the Zombieland Saga movie English dub will be planned out to optimize its chances in U.S. theaters and other countries like the UK, Canada, and more.

Typically, FUNimation has a quick turnaround on its movies. For example, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie premiered in Japan in mid-December and the USA theater premiere was in mid-January. Similarly, the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission USA release date was two months after its premiere in Japan.

As such, anime fans should expect the Zombieland Saga: Zombie VS Alien USA release date to be within several months of the Japanese premiere.

Let’s just hope the film ends with an announcement of Zombieland Saga Season 3. Stay tuned!