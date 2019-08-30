Zoids Wild ZERO announces premiere date and more

The Zoids franchise remains underappreciated but has a die-hard fan following. We’ve got some good news to share with you fans of the series about the giant mechs in the form of animals.

The official website for Zoids Wild ZERO revealed news about its second season, and we have the premiere date. And not just that, but there’s also an announcement concerning its main voice cast and staff.

The upcoming second season premieres on TV Tokyo and its five affiliates in Japan on October 4. The first season, Zoids Wild, was the first TV series from the property in 12 years.

The last series was Zoids Genesis from 2005 to 2006.

Zoids Wild was animated by OLM TEAM SAKURAI and ran for 50 episodes, from July 7, 2018, until June 29, 2019.

The main vocal cast includes Sho Nogami voicing Leo Conrad, Hazuki Senda as Sally Land, Makoto Yasumura as Buzz Cunningham, Yoko Hikasa as Joe Icel, and Toshiki Masuda as Christopher Girel.

Takao Kato who directed the first anime series back in 1999 and Zoids: New Century Zero in 2001, returns as the series director. Also returning is Kenichi Araki as the series composition writer and Tadashi Sakazaki as character designer.

For those unfamiliar with the Zoids franchise, it’s a science fiction series created by Tomy which features giant robots known as Zoids. These robots are large mechanical animals, based on everything from dinosaurs to insects, to even mythological beasts.

Zoids first became famous as a model kit line, which is currently produced by Takara Tomy. It spun off into a series of anime, manga, and video games.

The revealed plot of Zoids Wild Zero follows a young man by the name of Leo Conrad. He partners up with the Beast Liger and heads off for an adventure with a girl named Sally Land.