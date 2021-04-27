Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 release date in Fall 2021: Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru: Dai Mankai no Shou confirmed

The key visual for Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 released in August 2020. Pic credit: Studio Gokumi

The Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 release date has been confirmed to be scheduled for October 2021, the Fall 2021 anime TV season.

The full title for the third season is Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru: Dai Mankai no Shou, which translates into English as Yuki Yuna Is A Hero -Great Full Blossom’s Chapter-.

The Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Season 3 anime TV series will be a direct sequel to Yuki Yuna Is A Hero: Hero Chapter. It’s an original story that is not based on a manga series or light novel books.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The third season, which some fans refer to as YuYuYu Season 3, is being produced by Japanese animation Studio Gokumi.

In recent years, the studio has produced original stories like the 2018 Toji no Miko, the 2019 Ednro~! and the Laidbackers movie, and the 2020 Maesetsu! anime. In 2021, the studio is also adapting the World’s End Harem (Shuumatsu no Harem) manga series.

Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 will be helmed by director Seiji Kishi (Angel Beats!, Assassination Classroom, Asobi Asobase, Classroom of the Elite, Kengan Ashura, Radiant). Writer Makoto Uezu (Akame ga Kill!) will handle the series composition and the script.

Takahiro Sakai (Ms. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood) will be the character designer and the chief animation director. Composer Keiichi Okabe (Star Drive The Movie) will once again be creating the music.

Here is the Japanese voice cast:

Yuuki Yuuna is voiced by Terui Haruka

Tougou Mimori is voiced by Mimori Suzuko

Inubouzaki Fuu is voiced by Uchiyama Yumi

Inubouzaki Itsuki is voiced by Kurosawa Tomoyo

Miyoshi Karin is voiced by Nagatsuma Juri

Nogi Sonoko is oiced by Hanazawa Kana

The Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

The news about Yuki Yuna Season 3 was initially leaked by anime news leaker Ranobe Sugoi. Pic credit: Studio Gokumi

Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Season 3: How many episodes?

The Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru anime TV series is an original story.

The first season released in 2014 with 12 episodes. The second season had 6 episodes in 2017, which was quickly followed up by another 6 episodes in Hero Chapter.

The number of episodes for Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet.

Madoka Magica sequel provides stiff competition in the magical girl world once again

When the Yuki Yuna Is A Hero anime TV series first began, it was criticized for its similarities to Madoka Magica since both feature dark-themed stories about magical girls.

The power of friendship was the focus of the first season and the enemy was the Vertex, which some have compared to the Angels in Neon Genesis Evangelion. The second season shifted the focus to the internal challenges and hardships faced by the girls.

While Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 was initially announced in August 2020, the April 2021 announcement of the release time frame just happened to coincide with the announcement of the Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie sequel. What’s more, the Magia Record Season 2 anime TV series is already in production.

The question is whether YuYuYu Season 3 will be able to take a unique direction with its story or continue to be overshadowed by the Madoka Magica anime series.

Anime fans will just have to wait until the Yuki Yuna Is A Hero Season 3 release date to watch and find out. Stay tuned!