Yu-Gi-Oh White Eyes Blue Dragon exclusive bundle

LET ME SUMMON…MY BLUE EYES WHITE DRAGON!!! If you’re a fan of the anime, manga, and the insanely popular trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh then you’re already familiar with the Blue Eyes White Dragon. It’s the trademark card of Seto Kaiba and one of the OG OP duel monsters back in the day.

Funko has recently announced the release of a new set of their collectible Pop bundles and one of them just so happens to feature the Blue Eyes White Dragon.

It’s currently available as a BoxLunch exclusive and it includes not only an awesome pop vinyl figurine but also a snazzy double sided graphic tee shirt.

The vinyl figure itself stands at 4 1/2″ tall and is an adorable chibi version of the legendary dragon summon. Which also works out if you’re also a fan of Maximillion Pegasus (or Pegasus J. Crawford in the Japanese version).

The tee shirt is 100 percent cotton and comes in sizes extra small to double extra large. It’s perfect to wear to that next Yu-Gi-Oh tournament you’re planning to hit up. Everything comes packed in a special custom box which in itself can be used to hold that growing collection of cards or extra decks.

You can purchase this exclusive Blue Eyes White Dragon bundle from BoxLunch for $29.90 or at the time of this article’s release it’s currently 20 percent off and will only cost you $23.92.