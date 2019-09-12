Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS anime ending soon

The latest Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS anime series will draw to a close soon. The news was confirmed in the most recent October issue of Gakken’s Animedia magazine.

The anime series will be ending its run with the 120th episode, set to air on Sept. 25. Its time slot will be taken over by another series titled Ahiru no Sora which will start on Oct. 2nd.

But don’t worry, if you’re still seeking the heart of the cards, another Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series is in the works for 2020 which Shonen Jump has confirmed.

If you want to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS in its entirety, you can stream the show on Crunchyroll. Here’s a quick rundown on the series.

In “Den City,” an extensive computer network has been developed where people can duel in a virtual reality world known as “LINK VRAINS. A company known as SOL Technology Inc. runs this network.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Yusaku Fujiki is a quiet high school student in the real world but transforms into a master duelist with incredible intuition in the VR world. It’s there that he becomes the Playmaker, battling it out against the Knights of Hanoi, who plot to destroy LINK VRAINS.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the sixth anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Masahiro Hosoda and Katsuya Asano direct the series at GALLOP.

Shin Yoshida and Ken’ichi Hara supervise the scripts and character designs along with Masahiro Hikokubo handling the duel layout. Yūki Matsuoka works on the project as the sound director with Shinkichi Mitsumune composing the music.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS series first premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in May 2016. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The original Yu-Gi-Oh! manga series was first written and illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi and serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in 1996.

The trading card game was developed and published by Konami in 1999 and since has become a worldwide sensation with billions of cards sold globally.