Yasuke Season 2 release date on Netflix predictions: LeSean Thomas talks Black Samurai’s history in real life

Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2 anime could continue the story where true real-life history left off. Pic credit: Netflix/Studio MAPPA

Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2 anime could continue the story of the Black Samurai with its bewildering mixture of Jidaigeki fantasy, giant mecha, and supernatural ronin warriors.

After all, Yasuke’s history is an open book in real life after he left the service of Oda Nobunaga. Director Thomas LeSean Thomas has already mentioned “multiple adventures” and stated that “it would be great” to do a second season. But when will Yasuke Episode 7 come out?

The Yasuke anime is being produced by animation studio MAPPA, the studio that has given us anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Zombie Land Saga, Dororo, and Dorohedoro.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

In 2021, MAPPA released Zombieland Saga Season 2, Attack On Titan Season 4 (Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date is confirmed for 2022), Jujutsu Kaisen (a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is confirmed), and they’re working on the Chainsaw Man anime.

The anime project is being helmed by executive producer and director LeSean Thomas, whose previous work includes notables like Cannon Busters, The Boondocks, The Legend of Korra, and Black Dynamite. The Yasuke anime will be the director’s second collaboration with Netflix.

As the creator of the Yasuke anime, Thomas says he first heard about the historical figure Yasuke about 12 years ago.

“I got a hold of PDFs, files, and images online about a children’s book called Kurosuke. It was my first time seeing, you know, a really cool illustrated children’s book about the story of a foreign Samurai who helped Nobunaga during the whole regime,” Thomas told Anime News Network in an interview. “And I found out that that foreign Samurai was Black, and I was like, ‘This is kinda cool! There’s a Japanese creator being influenced…telling this kind of story…is this a story that Japanese children read? Do they know about this book?’ because it was a children’s book and I thought it was fascinating.”

In recent years, when Thomas started working with Netflix he was developing the idea of an action-adventure, Jidaigeki, fantasy adventure series that used Yasuke. He refined the idea and brought other talents like Fly-Lo (Flying Lotus) on board.

Flying Lotus is credited as both an executive producer and the music composer. Thomas told Polygon that he pitched the Yasuke idea in 2017 to Taiki Sakurai, chief producer of anime at Netflix Japan, and he convinced MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka to bring Takeshi Koike onto the project.

“[Koike] jumped on it because he thought it was a really interesting take, a fascinating story, and it was a part of Japanese history that he didn’t really know about either,” Thomas explained in the interview.

The key visual for the Yasuke 2021 anime. Pic credit: Netflix/Studio MAPPA

Koike (Dororo OP, Redline writer, Afro Samurai pilot) is the main character designer, providing “over 200 illustrations and character designs”, while Kenichi Shima (Parasyte -the maxim-) is the sub-character designer.

Satoshi Iwataki (A Certain Magical Index, Dororo) is the chief animation director, while Yuki Nomoto (Dorohedoro) is the 3D CG director. Junichi Higashi (Cowboy Bebop, Kingdom) is the art director.

Here is the Yasuke English dub voice cast:

Lakeith Stanfield as Yasuke

Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga

Maya Tanida as Saki

Ming-Na Wen as Natsumaru

Paul Nakauchi as Morisuke

Darren Criss as Haruto

Julie Marcus as Nikita

William Christopher Stephens as Achoja

Dia Frampton as Ishikawa

Don Donahue as Abraham

Amy Hill as Daimyo

Noshi Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General)

The Yasuke Season 1 release date was on April 29, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Netflix Yasuke Season 2 release date predictions: Yasuke sequel likely to be renewed

As of the last update, Netflix, Studio MAPPA, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Yasuke Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Yasuke sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Yasuke 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly than the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre), and Aggretsuko Season 4 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released.

But it’s not like being on Netflix signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s Children of the Whales Season 2 and Netflix’s Kakegurui Season 3 were never announced. Anime fans are still waiting on Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 to finish the manga’s story. Even LeSean Thomas’ Cannon Busters Season 2 was never announced.

Yasuke Season 2 could be different based on how the story is designed. Similar to Netflix’s Castlevania anime series, Netflix’s Yasuke Season 1 is essentially the length of a 3-hour movie since the first season is only six episodes.

Netflix U.S. likes to set up international anime audiences for binge-watching. Since the anime industry standard for a full season is 11 to 13 episodes, the initial release of six episodes may be only Part 1.

The official Netflix page for Yasuke simply states, “Season 1 Coming Thursday.” Thus, the second half, or Yasuke Part 2, could be officially labeled as Yasuke Season 2, and it could come out later in 2021.

But that’s assuming the first six episodes do not provide a climax and a finale. It also depends on whether the story ends with complete closure or an open door for more stories to be told.

It’s most likely going to be the latter case since director Thomas stated in an interview that he planned the franchise out with “multiple adventures” in mind.

“We wanted to create a new hero that no one had a stake in because there’s no estate who owns Yasuke as a historical figure. That would allow us to create someone who’s unique to tell multiple adventures with, potentially. It was very, very intentional and self-aware,” the director said.

Comicbook.com directly asked the director about his plans for Yasuke Season 2 and Thomas replied, “I can’t say too much, but the response has been really great and it would be great to become more than what it is. I’m just really excited for the fans digging into this, and then we’ll see. Obviously, it would be great to have a big splash and then keep things going.”

At the same time, the director also made it clear that he’s more into making “adult limited series”, which is what he watched as a child.

“I was never a fan of long-running anime in shonen. That stuff was kids stuff for me,” he said.

All we know about the story is that the Black Samurai takes a little girl with mysterious powers under his wing and transports her to a doctor while bloodthirsty warlords target her. Therefore, it’s very likely that Yasuke Episode 6 will leave the door open for Yasuke Season 2.

While history did not record what Black Samurai Yasuke looked like, this portrait of Japanese Diamyo Oda Nobunaga was drawn by Jesuit painter Giovanni Niccolo in the 1580’s. Pic credit: Giovanni Niccolo

Yasuke: History of the Black Samurai

Part of the appeal about the Yasuke anime is that it extends the story of the historical figure way beyond what is known. Obviously, the giant mechs and supernatural magic aren’t part of history, but the anime’s story begins where history essentially ends.

The short version is that Yasuke was an African servant who was brought to Japan by Jesuit trader Alessandro Valignano in 1579. Yasuke served under real-life Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga as the only known Black Samurai.

“On [March 23, 1581], a black page came from the Christian countries. The man was healthy with a good demeanor, and Nobunaga praised Yasuke’s strength. Nobunaga’s nephew gave him a sum of money at this first meeting,” stated the historical account, Lord Nobunaga Chronicle.

What’s unknown is Yasuke’s origins. Nobunaga also gave Yasuke his name. History doesn’t record Yasuke’s name before this incident, although history does provide a glimpse.

In 1627, Francois Solier of the Society of Jesus wrote that Yasuke was from Mozambique, which makes sense since the East African nation was under Portuguese control at the time.

However, there are multiple competing theories about his earlier life. Some claim Yasuke was really a Makua named Yasufe, or from the Yao people or the Dinka of South Sudan, while others like Thomas Lockley claimed Yasuke might be from Ethiopia.

“But they’re all still theories. No one knows what his real name is. No one knows where he came from. No one knows how old he was. No one can confirm how actually tall he was, what his day-to-day life was, what languages he spoke, and what was his accent,” director Thomas explained. “If he’s Jesuit and then he’s speaking Japanese, well what were his languages, from whatever country in Africa he’s from, which no one can confirm. Some say Mozambique, others say Sudan, some say Egypt.”

Historically, when Nobunaga first saw Yasuke, the Japanese Daimyou wrongly thought the black man’s skin must be colored by ink and demanded that he strip and scrub his skin.

Realizing that Yasuke’s skin was indeed black, Nobunaga took an interest in the African man. Nobunaga was also impressed by Yasuke’s stature, with history recording his height at 6-feet-2-inches.

It’s unclear when Yasuke entered Nobunaga’s service, but he was assigned the duty of weapon bearer and given a short, ceremonial katana. Yasuke became fluent in the Japanese language (or was taught by the Jesuits) and quickly rose through the ranks of the warrior class, earning the rank of Samurai in 1581.

Yasuke became one of Nobunaga’s trusted servants, riding into battle alongside him. The Black Samurai was even given the privilege of dining with his lord, which was an honor reserved for a limited few.

Yasuke was part of Nobunaga’s forces for a fairly short time since Nobunaga was defeated by samurai general Akechi Mitsuhide’s army on June 21, 1582. When Nobunaga visited a Kyoto temple for a weekend Akechi took advantage and staged a coup. Nobunaga was forced to commit seppuku, or ritual suicide.

During these events, Yasuke valiantly fought back against Akechi’s forces. After Nobunaga’s death, Yasuke joined Nobunaga’s son Oda Nobutada at Nijou Castle and attempted to rally a defense. When the outnumbered Oda forces were defeated, Nobutada committed seppuku like his father, and Yasuke was captured.

When the captured Black Samurai was presented to Akechi, it’s uncertain why the general allowed Yasuke to live. Some accounts say Yasuke surrendered his sword rather than commit seppuku like the Japanese. Some historians believe Akechi was concerned that executing Yasuke would harm diplomatic relations with the Jesuits. Some say the general simply took pity, while some claim the general allegedly said that since Yasuke was an “animal” and also not Japanese that Yasuke should not be killed.

Whatever the truth may be, what’s known for certain is that the general had Yasuke taken to a Jesuit mission in Kyoto. At this point, history becomes unclear since there are no further written accounts of Yasuke’s fate since this turbulent period in Japanese history is poorly documented.

Little is known about Yasuke’s life after being a Samurai, but it’s believed he may have returned to service under the Jesuits. We don’t even know the year Yasuke died, so the rest of his story is an open book.

And that’s where director LeSean Thomas chose to pick up the story. Several years after the violent end of Nobunaga’s reign, Yasuke abandons the sword and assumes a new life as a reclusive ferryman.

Yasuke’s Achoja was purposefully created as a black character to serve as a foil against the protagonist. Pic credit: Netflix/Studio MAPPA

The director used history in creating the Black character Achoja, a shaman from the Benin Kingdom, which is now Southern Nigeria. Introducing Achoja was based on the motif that Yasuke was “not the only Black in Japan.”

“At that time period in 1602 the Benin Kingdom was, I believe, at the height of its powers. We introduced Achoja because we wanted to play around with the idea that in Yasuke’s time in his story he was the only Black character, but just 20 years later, there are far more foreigners coming in,” Thomas explained.

“In 1602, the Nanban trade was nearing its end, Japan was about to go into isolation at the beginning of the Edo era, the Battle of Sekigahara had already happened with Tokugawa having defeated Toyotomi, and now Tokugawa rules all of Japan.”

The director said he wanted to wanted to introduce the idea of foreigners coming to Japan during the Nanban trade period, between the mid-1500s all the way to the early 1600s. Africans traveling to Japan with the Jesuits was a regular occurrence during this time period.

“I mean, it was actually encouraged at a certain point where you bring Africans with you on your ships when you arrive for trade, import, export, or whatever, because it made you more valuable,” director Thomas said.

“So this idea that Yasuke was the only Black guy in Japan is not true — there were tons of Africans arriving as servants, as crewmen, and so on. When you look at a lot of the old Ukiyo-e paintings of the Nanban trade online, you’ll find portrayals of Black men everywhere, just all over those Japanese paintings. So they were around, but for the sake of the story, we wanted to play with that idea of Achoja as the Black guy foil to Yasuke.”

While history is silent on what happened to Yasuke next, let’s just hope that Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2 anime TV series is renewed for multiple adventures. Stay tuned!