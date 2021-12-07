Yashahime Season 3 release date: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon (Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi) Season 3 predictions

Will the anime production committee have Yashahime renewed for a third season? Pic credit: Studio Sunrise

The Yashahime Season 3 anime TV series could continue the story of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha in the InuYasha sequel featuring the next generation. But when will Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 3 come out?

The second season was officially titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Second Act (Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi: Ni no Shou) by VIZ Media. Thus, it’s possible that the third season will be considered either the “real” Season 2 or Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Third Act.

The Yashahime Season 3 anime will be produced by animation studio Sunrise, which is best known for anime series like Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass (the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date is coming up), Accel World, Gintama, and Tiger & Bunny.

In the future, it’s been confirmed that Sunrise will be releasing the Tiger & Bunny Season 2 anime sequel in 2022.

The main staff that’s making Yashahime Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

For the first two seasons, Inuyasha anime episode director Teruo Sato returned as the Yashahime director. Character designer Yoshihito Hishinuma, series scriptwriter Katsuyuki Sumisawa, and music composer Kaoru Wada all returned for the main staff.

The character designs for the main characters were created by the original InuYasha manga creator Rumiko Takahashi.

The Yashahime Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Yashahime OP (opening) was “New Era” by SixTONES, while the ED (ending) was “Break” by Uru. The Yashahime Season 2 OP “ReBorn” was performed by NEWS, while the ED “Toumei na Sekai” was performed by Little Glee Monster.

As of the last update, Studio Sunrise or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed Yashahime Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Yashahime sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

Considering that the Yashahime anime is standalone and not advertising an existing manga or book series, it’s very likely that Sunrise is toeing the waters to see just how popular the Inuyasha sequel could be with modern anime audiences. A standalone story means any financial success, or lack thereof, is also standalone.

That being the case, the anime’s story writers will endeavor to make certain that Yashahime Season 2 Episode 24 provides an epic and satisfying conclusion… that also leaves the door open for another Yashahime sequel.

It’ll have to be something that ups the scale of the conflict. After all, the second season already had the half-demon princesses finally discovering their parents’ whereabouts.

Let’s just hope that Yashahime 3 is more focused since the anime’s first two seasons suffered from the necessity to juggle multiple plot threads. Rather than simply showing what happens to one character for an episode or two and then switching tracks, the storytelling and character development often devolved into a jumbled mess by trying to keep up with too many characters at the same time.

The next issue is Studio Sunrise’s availability. Besides Tiger & Bunny Season 2, Studio Sunrise’s schedule for the future is an open book.

Sunrise has multiple sub-studios where they work on multiple projects in parallel. So, just because the animation company has many projects doesn’t mean they will be too busy for another.

At the same time, anime projects have to be scheduled years in advance due to scheduling out the voice talent and staff (who are often contractors).

All in all, unless Sunrise planned out a transition to Yashahime Episode 49 in advance, it’s likely that there will be a gap between seasons. That means anime fans may be forced to wait several years to watch what comes next.

This article provides everything that is known about Yashahime Season 3 (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 3/Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Yashahime Season 2 Episode 24 ending the second season in Winter 2022

The anime’s first season began streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation starting on October 3, 2020. The total number of episodes was confirmed by the BD/DVD box sets. The first season had two cours with 24 episodes in total.

Similarly, the total number of episodes for the second season was 24. That means the YashaHime Season 2 Episode 24 release date is in March 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season.

The combined 48 episodes were sold as four Yashahime Blu-Ray/DVD box set volumes. The two volumes of the first season were released on March 24 and June 23, 2021, respectively. Volume 3 came out March 2, 2022, while Volume 4 came out on May 11, 2022.

FUNimation’s Yashahime English dub cast

On October 26, 2020, FUNimation’s Yashahime English dub cast was revealed. The streaming and dubbing company partnered with Viz Media for the United States release.

The English voice of Towa Higurashi was played by Erica Mendez (Hunter x Hunter, Kill la Kill). Setsuna was voiced in English by Kira Buckland (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Violet Evergarden). Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, was voiced by Morgan Berry (My Hero Academia, Black Clover).

Presumably, if a third season is renewed, there will be a Yashahime Season 3 English dub.

The character designs for Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha are slightly different in the Yashahime manga. Pic credit: Takashi Shiina

Yashahime manga changes the original story by studio Sunrise

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime is a direct sequel to the ending of the Inuyasha series. Episode 1 opened with a flashback set 6 months after the events of InuYasha: The Final Act.

Rumiko Takahashi’s InuYasha manga series ran for 56 volumes and was adapted into 167 episodes from 2000 through 2004. Studio Sunrise returned to finish the story in 2009 with the 26-episode Final Act.

While the original creator came up with the character designs, the anime TV series is a standalone spin-off that’s not based on a Yashahime manga series. Instead, the new InuYasha anime sequel is being written by Katsuyuki Sumisawa, who worked on the original InuYasha series and many other popular anime such as Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Naruto, and Sailor Moon (see our story on how Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 is a movie).

Following the success of the anime’s first season, an actual Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon manga series was announced, but the manga artist is Takashi Shiina (Ghost Sweeper Mikami). The Yashahime manga began serializing monthly in Shonen Sunday S beginning September 25, 2021.

North American publisher VIZ Media has announced an official Yashahime manga English translation. The first volume will be released on June 21, 2022.

The Yashahime manga is not a straightforward adaptation of the anime since it makes some changes. For example, Chapter 1 develops Towa Higurashi further in the present time by showing more of her school. The manga’s beginning even directly mentions Kagome and Inuyasha, which was a welcome detail absent from the anime.

While Rumiko Takahashi is not writing the story for the Yashahime anime, she did create an Inuyasha x Yashahime manga collab artwork. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Sunday December 2020 Issue/Rumiko Takahashi

As for Takahashi herself, she has created a list of manga series, including Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, and RIN-NE. Since May 2019, she’s been busy working on her newer MAO manga series that’s published in Weekly Shonen Sunday. The English translation is published by VIZ Media.

MAO is a story about a girl named Nanoka Kiba who had a near-death experience only to be transported to the Taisho era where she meets a mysterious swordsman named Mao. And, as might be guessed, it involves demon-slaying.

As for the future, let’s just hope Takahashi returns to the anime world by creating more character designs for a future Yashahime Season 3 anime. Stay tuned!