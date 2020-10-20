The Yashahime Season 2 anime will continue the InuYasha sequel’s story of the three princesses, Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha.

But when will Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 (Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi Season 2) come out?

The Yashahime Season 2 anime will be produced by animation studio Sunrise, which is best known for anime series like Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass, Accel World, Gintama, and Tiger & Bunny (Sunrise has confirmed that the Tiger & Bunny Season 2 anime sequel is in production).

For the first season, Inuyasha anime episode director Teruo Sato returned as the Yashahime director. Character designer Yoshihito Hishinuma, series scriptwriter Katsuyuki Sumisawa, and music composer Kaoru Wada all returned for the main staff.

The character designs for the main characters were created by the original InuYasha manga creator Rumiko Takahashi.

For the first season, the Yashahime OP (opening) was “New Era” by SixTONES, while the ED (ending) was “Break” by Uru.

The Yashahime Season 2 OP and ED have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Yashahime Season 2 (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2/Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Yashahime Episode 24 ending the first season in 2021

The anime’s first season began streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation starting on October 3, 2020. While the total number of episodes hasn’t been officially confirmed, multiple streaming services have listed the first season as having two cours in total.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

In this case, the total number of episodes is 24. That means the YashaHime Episode 24 release date is in March 2021.

While some anime fans were hoping the InuYasha sequel’s first season would be longer than two cours, it’s not surprising since the My Hero Academia Season 5 release date is in April 2021. In Japan, the Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 anime will be taking over Yashahime’s TV broadcasting schedule timeslot.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 anime is an original story by studio Sunrise

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime is a direct sequel to the ending of the Inuyasha series. Episode 1 opened with a flashback set 6 months after the events of InuYasha: The Final Act.

In Feudal Japan, Sesshomaru’s half-demon twin daughters Towa and Setsuna become separated in a forest fire, with Towa being sucked into the very same mysterious tunnel from the first series. Towa ends up being adopted and raised in modern Japan by Kagome Higurashi’s younger brother, Sota.

Years later, the tunnel reopens and Towa is reunited with Setsuna, who has lost all memory of her older sister. They’re joined by Moroha, the only daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, and the three princesses set out on an adventure to discover their missing past and resolve a new crisis.

Rumiko Takahashi’s InuYasha manga series ran for 56 volumes and was adapted into 167 episodes from 2000 through 2004. Studio Sunrise returned to finish the story in 2009 with the 26-episode Final Act.

The Yashahime is a standalone spin-off that’s not based on a Yashahime manga series. Instead, the new InuYasha anime sequel is being written by Katsuyuki Sumisawa, who worked on the original InuYasha series and many other popular anime such as Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Naruto, and Sailor Moon (see our story on how Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 is a movie).

There have not been any announcements of a potential anime-to-manga adaptation. Rumiko herself is busy working on other new projects, although it’s possible she could contribute more character designs for a future Yashahime Season 2 anime.

Besides the InuYasha manga, Rumiko has created a list of manga series, including Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, and RIN-NE.

In May 2019, the prolific creator began serializing in Weekly Shonen Sunday the MAO manga series, a story about a girl named Nanoka Kiba who had a near-death experience only to be transported to the Taisho era where she meets a mysterious swordsman named Mao.

Hanyo no Yashahime Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Sunrise or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Hanyo no Yashahime Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Hanyo no Yashahime: Sengoku Otogizoushi Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering that the Yashahime anime is standalone and not advertising an existing manga or book series, it’s very likely that Sunrise is toeing the waters to see just how popular the Inuyasha sequel could be with modern anime audiences. A standalone story means any financial success, or lack thereof, is also standalone.

That being the case, the anime’s story writer will probably endeavor to make certain that Yashahime Episode 24 provides an epic and satisfying conclusion… that also leaves the door open for a Yashahime sequel.

Besides Tiger & Bunny Season 2, Studio Sunrise’s schedule for the future includes the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash movie. Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but that’s another possibility.

Sunrise has multiple sub-studios where they work on multiple projects in parallel. So, just because the animation company has many projects doesn’t mean they will be too busy for another. At the same time, anime projects have to be scheduled years in advance due to scheduling out the voice talent and staff (who are often contractors).

In the best-case scenario, it’s predicted that the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 release date will be scheduled for 2022 or beyond. Stay tuned!