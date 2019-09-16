Yama no Susume Season 4 (Encouragement Of Climb Season 4) anime or movie announced

Yama no Susume Season 4 may have been announced at a recent Autumn Festival event in Japan. Anime fans are already celebrating the possibility of Encouragement Of Climb Season 4, but could the new project be a Yama no Susume movie?

After all, the details available so far are pretty thin. The only thing that was definitely confirmed is that production has begun for a new project in the Yama no Susume anime series. Exact details are to be revealed at a later date.

“We’re really thankful to everyone who came to the Autumn Festival. Start climbing to a new project! We announced a new start for Yama no Susume,” wrote anime producer SMIRAL on its official Twitter account. “We will continue to push forward to meet the expectations of its many fans!”

While it could be Yama no Susume Season 4, the announcement leaves room for speculation. Sometimes when the early announcements for an anime project are this vague it means the next sequel will be a film. Recent examples would include the Goblin Slayer movie, Made In Abyss movie and the KonoSuba movie, both of which adapted the next part in their respective stories for the manga/light novel series instead of being adapted by regular episodes.

The story for the Encouragement Of Climb anime series is based on the Yama no Susume manga series by writer and illustrator Shiro. First started in 2011, the serialization has resulted in 15 manga volumes and spawned three anime seasons composed of 49 episodes (plus 3 Encouragement Of Climb OVA episodes).

Directed by Yusuke Yamamoto at animation studio 8-bit, the last season finished airing about a year ago. The story followed Aoi Yukimura, Hinata Kuraue, and their friends as they go hiking and enjoy life together.

“Aoi Yukimura is a quiet girl who prefers staying indoors and is afraid of heights. When she reunites with her childhood friend Hinata Kuraue, who is outgoing and loves mountaineering, they decide to climb a mountain together, in order to see a sunrise they saw together when they were younger. Along the way, they meet several other girls who are also interested in the outdoors, and begin a series of adventures on various mountains across Japan.”