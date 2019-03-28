Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 confirmed to be in production – The Promised Neverland Season 2 premiere date set for 2020

28th March 2019 8:46 AM ET

The Promised Neverland Season 2 has been greenlit for production! This information was confirmed by leaked images of an official announcement in Japanese magazines. The news comes just hours before the anime series is about to drop Yakusoku no Neverland Episode 12 on the world.

The story for the anime series is based on the Yakusoku no Neverland manga by author Kaiu Shirai and artist Posuka Demizu. The first season adapted less than half of the currently available manga chapters. Since the next two major story arcs are very long, it’s possible Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 could be a two-cour season with 20 to 26 episodes. (This information is an educated guess.)

Yes, that would mean Goldy Pond and a certain villain named Leuvis will likely be animated in the second season!

Anime studio CloverWorks (well-known for Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and co-production on the Darling in the FranXX anime) produced The Promised Neverland anime with Mamoru Kanbe of Elfen Lied fame directing the series. Toshiya Ono (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga) was the series composition writer, while Kazuaki Shimada (Mahou Shoujo Nante Mouiidesukara) was the character designer. It’s currently unknown if the same CloverWorks staff and cast will come back for Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2.

The Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 release date was also confirmed to be in 2020, although the exact time frame for the premiere was not included in the announcement. However, there are unconfirmed reports from several days ago that claim the second season could be released in January 2020.

CloverWorks is currently wrapping up production on The Rascal Does Not Dream Of A Dreaming Girl movie and in the fall of 2019 they’re also releasing Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia.

It’s possible that Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 is being handed off to another studio or the CloverWorks staff is simply juggling multiple projects in order to meet this unconfirmed January time frame for the Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 release date. Otherwise, it’s also possible that production will not begin until early 2020, which means the second season would come out later in 2020.

