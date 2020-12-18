World Trigger Season 3 release date: WorTri sequel announcement at Jump Festa 2021 leaked?

The World Trigger Season 3 anime may be coming out much sooner than expected. Ahead of Jump Festa 2021, multiple anime news leakers have claimed that the World Trigger Season 3 anime will be produced.

“TV anime World Trigger will be receiving a Season 3,” tweeted Sugoi LITE.

“World Trigger TV anime getting a third season. YARE YARE,” tweeted Spytrue. In the past, Spytrue leaked correct info about Attack On Titan: Final Season and other anime.

Spytrue even included an image where the Japanese text claims, “3rd Season Production Decided!”

The source for this leaked information and pic has not been cited. As such, this leaked information should be taken as a rumor and treated with a grain of salt.

However, Jump Festa 2021 just happens to be scheduled for December 19 and 20. The second season was originally announced during Jump Festa 2020.

It’s possible that more information about World Trigger Season 3 will officially be confirmed during the World Trigger Stage Event, which is planned for 11:30 AM JST on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (for North America, that’s 10:30 PM EST on Friday, December 18, 2020).

What’s known for certain is that the World Trigger Season 2 release date is scheduled for January 9, 2021.

The original main cast will reprise their voice acting roles, with Tomo Muranaka as Yuma Kuga, Yuuki Kaji as Osamu Mikumo, Nao Tamura as Chika Amatori, Yuichi Nakamura as Yuichi Jin, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hyuse.

New Japanese cast members include Hisao Egawa as Galin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi. New characters called the Katori Unit include Megumi Han as the Katori Unit’s leader Yoko Katori, Kenji Akabane as Rokuro Wakamura, Yudai Mino as Yuta Miura, and Reina Kondo as Hana Somei.

The World Trigger Season 3 anime will be produced by Japanese animation studio Toei Animation, which is also releasing the Sailor Moon Eternal movie in 2021.

The main staff for World Trigger Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but considering the short turnaround time, it’s likely that there won’t be too many major changes.

The second season was helmed by director Morio Hatano, known for being the series director for Dragon Ball Super episodes 33 – 76 and the first 51 episodes of Saint Seiya Omega. If the third season is already being planned out it makes sense to have a director like Morio in charge based on his experience.

Several staff members from the first season return for the second. Writer Hiroyuki Yoshino wrote the series composition. Artist Toshihisa Kaiya was the character designer. Composer Kenji Kawai was creating the music.

The World Trigger Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

For the second season, the OP was “Force” by South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT). Motoko Omori of Mrs. Green Apple wrote the song for the anime. The second season’s ED was “The Endless Future (Mirai Eigo)” by Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai.

The first season had 73 episodes in total, which will be bundled into three Blu-ray volumes released on March 10, 2021. The World Trigger Blu-Ray re-release is intended to commemorate the second season’s broadcast.

This article provides everything that is known about World Trigger Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

World Trigger Season 3 release date predictions: Daisuke Ashihara’s health problems and manga hiatus the main factor?

As of the last update, Toei Animation or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the World Trigger Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a third World Trigger sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the World Trigger 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

The main issue is that the second season’s total number of episodes and number of cours has not yet been announced.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Considering that the first season had 6 cours, it’s very likely that the second season will be lengthy, as well. There are already enough manga chapters available for at least three cours, perhaps even four assuming there is a new filler arc (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

The elephant in the room is manga creator Daisuke Ashihara’s health problems. The mangaka has suffered from a variety of physical problems, including cervical spondylosis (wear and tear affecting the spinal disks in the neck) and intestinal issues resulting from a gall bladder removal.

It’s uncertain whether or not there will be any World Trigger hiatus in 2021. The longest hiatus was from November 2016 through October 2018, but in 2019 Daisuke took two breaks that were a month each.

In 2020, Chapter 197 was initially released in early June 2020 as a rough draft and then Daisuke took another hiatus until August 3, 2020, when Chapters 198 and 199 were released. Chapters 200 and 201 were similarly released in the same magazine issue on September 3, 2020.

Since then, Daisuke returned to his monthly schedule and was up to World Trigger Chapter 204 by December 3, 2020.

Assuming Daisuke can maintain this pace for all of 2021, it would make sense to schedule the World Trigger Season 3 release date for late 2022 or earlier 2023 at the earliest so the manga author can get further ahead of the anime.

However, it’s possible that World Trigger Season 3 is actually a split-cour, which is when an anime takes a broadcasting break for several cours. In that case, it’d make sense for Toei Animation to plan a TV broadcasting break around a new filler story arc where the premiere could be planned for early 2022.

World Trigger Season 3 English dub

The World Trigger English dub for the first season was not immediately released. The World Trigger dub premiered in early 2017, a year after the first season’s finale had already aired.

Toei Animation has not yet announced any plans for dubbing the second season. Therefore, it’s likely that the series will be streaming with English subtitles only at first. Then the World Trigger Season 3 English dub will come out later.

Is this really the World Trigger Season 4 anime?

Counting anime seasons can be a tricky thing. There are split-cour anime, where an anime takes a long broadcasting break yet it’s still considered the same season. Even then, there are instances like the Overlord anime where seasons 2 and 3 were released within months of each other (the Overlord Season 4 anime has been said to be “extremely likely”).

Netflix U.S. confuses the picture even worse, often declaring seasons differently from the Japanese standard. For example, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Dragon’s Judgment is actually the fourth season and Netflix’s Great Pretender Season 3 anime would merely be the second.

The reason that the third season could be considered World Trigger Season 4 us due to the anime-exclusive story arc called the Fugitive From Another World arc (World Trigger: Isekai Kara no Tobosha). Initially announced in the summer of 2015 as a spin-off, the Fugitive Arc broadcast as episodes 49 through 63 of the main series.

The first season was originally only announced for 50 episodes. The Fugitive arc was really filler episodes that introduced a week-long timeline gap between the B-rank battles arc. Even though the Fugitive arc was not officially called World Trigger Season 2, some fans considered it to be a sequel.

To this day, Anime News Network still lists in its database the Fugitive arc as “TV 2” while the World Trigger 2021 anime is considered “TV 3”. Thus, depending on how you count, World Trigger 2022 might be considered World Trigger Season 4.

World Trigger manga compared to the anime: New filler arc likely?

The story for the anime series is based on the World Trigger manga series by writer and artist Daisuke Ashihara. Started serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in early 2013, the manga moved to Jump Square in December 2018.

As of June 4, 2020, the manga has been collected into 22 volumes (which includes up through manga chapter 196). The World Trigger Volume 23 release date should be in early 2021.

The official English translation of the manga series is being released in North America by VIZ Media. As of November 2020, the English version was up to Volume 21, with the World Trigger Volume 22 release date scheduled for May 4, 2021.

The first season of the anime series left audiences hanging in the middle of the B-Rank rank battles story arc. As previously mentioned, episodes 49 through 63 were an anime-original filler story arc. Episode 64 picked up the story again with Chapter 104, while Episode 72 adapted up through Chapter 121.

The first season’s finale, Episode 73, was a bit of an oddball ending since it adapted pieces of chapters 121 through 124 while also dipping into Chapter 136. The final episode skipped several scenes while also adding several anime-only scenes in an awkward attempt to provide some sort of resolution.

The World Trigger Season 2 anime picked up the story again around Chapter 125, the beginning chapter of Volume 15.

Daisuke finally finished B-Rank rank battles story arc with Chapter 199. That means there are 74 chapters for the second season to adapt before a good stopping point is reached.

If you remove the 14 episodes of the Fugitive arc, the first season adapted roughly 125 chapters with 49 episodes. That means the anime’s pacing has averaged 2.55 chapters per episode.

Assuming that anime maintains its previous pacing there is only enough content for about 30 episodes or three cours. Therefore, it’s possible that Toei Animation will once again introduce filler arcs between some of the B-rank battles.

The good news is that filler arcs would allow for World Trigger Season 3 to be produced quicker than expected. It’s possible that the third season will begin adapting Chapter 200 and the Expedition Selection Exam story arc.

The only bad news is that the anime could catch up with the manga series once again by 2022. If that’s the case, the wait for the real World Trigger Season 4 could be a long one again.

World Trigger Season 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before the premiere of the second season. As such, spoilers for the World Trigger Season 3 anime will be added once more information is confirmed.

This is an unofficial summary of the initial episodes for the second season:

“The last time we watched Osamu Mikumo and his friendly Neighbor Yuma had been strategizing with Chika for their upcoming match as Tamakoma-2. Meanwhile, the rest of the Border agents were preparing for an invasion from another dimension from Galopoula, a vassal state of Aftokrator. A-Rank and B-Rank Border agents gather on the streets to protect against invading creatures, but the attack is only a distraction! A team of six humanoid Neighbors sneaks into Border’s ship hangar with their mission focused on crippling Border’s ability to retaliate against other-dimensional foes. The Galopoula team is led by a man named Gatlin who desires to use non-violent methods to defeat Border.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the World Trigger Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!