World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 release date delayed

The World Trigger Season 3 anime TV series was unexpectedly extended in order to properly finish the big final match for Tamakoma-2. Pic credit: Studio Toei Animation

The World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 release date has been delayed to January 22, 2022.

The finale episode, which is World Trigger Episode 99 in the overall series, was originally scheduled to release on January 15, 2022. The planned broadcast was delayed by a week due to special Japanese TV programming related to the volcanic activity in Tonga.

“Due to special programming in Japan covering the volcanic activity in Tonga, World Trigger episode 14 has been delayed,” Crunchyroll tweeted on January 15, 2022.

The official World Trigger Twitter account announced the new release date the next day.

“[Broadcast information] World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 will be broadcast on Saturday, January 22nd at 1:30 PM on TV Asahi’s NUM Animation TV block,” they tweeted.

The World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 delay actually impacted other anime TV shows. The Salaryman’s Club anime was originally supposed to air in the same TV schedule time block, but now it’s been pushed back to January 29, 2022.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 will be the final episode in the third season. That means the anime TV series will continue with World Trigger Season 4.

A key visual that was released to celebrate the announcement of the two extra World Trigger 2022 anime episodes. Pic credit: Studio Toei Animation

World Trigger 2022 episodes were a surprise continuation

Originally, only 12 episodes were listed for World Trigger Season 3 by the official website. In December 2021, The official website stated that the first 12 episodes will be released as two Blu-Ray volumes and four DVD volumes. So, it was a surprise when the third season was extended with two extra episodes.

In January 2022, the official website Blu-Ray/DVD page was updated. The two BD volumes will contain 7 episodes each, while DVD Volumes 1 and 3 will contain three episodes each, and DVD Volumes 2 and 4 will contain four episodes each.

The World Trigger Season 3 BD Volume 1 release date is April 27, 2022, while BD Volume 2 is coming out on June 22, 2022.

This isn’t the first time that the number of episodes was changed for the World Trigger anime TV series. The second season was originally supposed to end in 13 episodes according to the official Toei Animation website, but then in April 2021, the second season was officially changed to only 12 episodes and then a third season was announced.

Why World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 was necessary

The story for the anime series is based on the World Trigger manga series by writer and artist Daisuke Ashihara.

In order for the third season to feel thematically complete, it really needed a big climax that brings the B-Rank Wars story arc to a close.

The problem that Toei Animation faced is that the final match for Tamakoma-2 ran from Chapters 185 through 195. Since World Trigger Season 3 Episode 11 concluded by adapting up through Chapter 186, it was impossible for only World Trigger Season 3 Episode 12 to finish the final match in a satisfactory manner.

Without these two extra episodes, the only options were to rush the ending or to leave anime fans hanging with a cliffhanger ending set in the middle of the climactic battle.

With the additions of World Trigger Season 3 Episodes 13 and 14, the third season should finish off with manga Chapter 195/196, which is a great stopping point.

World Trigger 4 will then complete the B-Rank Wars story arc and move on to adapting the Expedition Selection Exam story arc. Stay tuned!