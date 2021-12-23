World Trigger Season 3 Episode 13 release date confirmed for 2022: Episode 14 ending the season

The World Trigger Season 3 anime TV series was unexpectedly extended in order to properly finish the big final match for Tamakoma-2. Pic credit: Studio Toei Animation

The World Trigger Season 3 Episode 13 release date has been confirmed for January 8, 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season.

The World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 release date was also confirmed for January 15, 2022.

Episode 14, which is World Trigger Episode 99 in the overall anime TV series, will be the final episode in the third season. That means the anime TV series will continue with World Trigger Season 4.

The announcement was made by the official World Trigger Twitter account on December 23, 2021.

“The final broadcast date of the 3rd season of the anime World Trigger will be set on Saturday, January 15th! The broadcast will continue for a while in January next year! Don’t miss out on the 3rd season of the anime, which is about to reach its climax!”

As originally planned, the World Trigger Season 3 Episode 12 release date is still scheduled for December 26, 2021.

A key visual that was released to celebrate the announcement of the two extra World Trigger 2022 anime episodes. Pic credit: Studio Toei Animation

World Trigger Episode 98 and 99 were a surprise announcement

The official website states that the first 12 episodes will be released as two Blu-Ray volumes and four DVD volumes. The BD release schedule for Episodes 13 and 14 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Originally, only 12 episodes were listed for World Trigger Season 3 by the official website. So, it was a surprise when the third season was extended with two extra episodes.

This isn’t the first time that the number of episodes was changed for the World Trigger anime TV series. The second season was originally supposed to end in 13 episodes according to the official Toei Animation website, but then in April 2021, the second season was officially changed to only 12 episodes and then a third season was announced.

Why World Trigger Season 3 Episode 14 was necessary

The story for the anime series is based on the World Trigger manga series by writer and artist Daisuke Ashihara.

In order for the third season to feel thematically complete, it really needed a big climax that brings the B-Rank Wars story arc to a close.

The problem that Toei Animation faced is that the final match for Tamakoma-2 ran from Chapters 185 through 195. Since World Trigger Season 3 Episode 11 concluded by adapting up through Chapter 186, it was impossible for only World Trigger Season 3 Episode 12 to finish the final match in a satisfactory manner.

Without these two extra episodes, the only options were to rush the ending or to leave anime fans hanging with a cliffhanger ending set in the middle of the climactic battle.

With the additions of World Trigger Season 3 Episodes 13 and 14, the third season should finish off with manga Chapter 195/196, which is a great stopping point.

World Trigger 4 will then complete the B-Rank Wars story arc and move on to adapting the Expedition Selection Exam story arc. Stay tuned!