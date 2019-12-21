World Trigger Season 2 release date: WorTri anime sequel confirmed at Jump Festa 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The World Trigger Season 2 anime (or World Trigger Season 3 depending on how you count) has officially been announced during Jump Festa 2020. The announcement also included a new preview trailer and key visuals.

The new World Trigger TV anime season will be produced by studio Toei Animation. The original main cast will reprise their voice acting roles, with Tomo Muranaka as Yuma Kuga, Yuuki Kaji as Osamu Mikumo, Nao Tamura as Chika Amatori, Yuichi Nakamura as Yuichi Jin, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hyuse.

It’s been a long wait between World Trigger anime seasons. The first season ran from 2014 through 2016 with 73 episodes in total. The World Trigger English dub premiered in early 2017.

The reason that the newly announced anime series might be considered World Trigger Season 3 is due to the anime-exclusive story arc called the Fugitive From Another World arc (World Trigger: Isekai Kara no Tobosha).

Initially announced in the summer of 2015 as a spin-off, the Fugitive Arc broadcast as episodes 49 through 63 of the main series. The continuation was not officially called World Trigger Season 2, although some fans considered it to be a sequel since the first season was originally slated for only 50 episodes.

The reason for the long delay for World Trigger Season 2 can likely be attributed to the poor health of World Trigger manga creator Daisuke Ashihara. He’s suffered from a variety of physical problems, including cervical spondylosis (wear and tear affecting the spinal disks in the neck) and intestinal issues resulting from a gall bladder removal.

The manga series went on a long hiatus from November 2016 through October 2018 so the creator could recover. Even in 2019, Daisuke has taken two month-long breaks from writing the manga.

The number of episodes for World Trigger Season 2 has not yet been announced. But based on the source material it’s possible that the second season could be three cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Hopefully, Daisuke can keep up the work pace so that the second season is a long one.

This article provides everything that is known about World Trigger Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

World Trigger manga compared to the anime series

The story for the anime series is based on the World Trigger manga series by writer and artist Daisuke Ashihara. Started serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in early 2013, the manga moved to Jump Square in December 2018. As of December 4, 2019, the manga has been collected into 21 volumes (which includes up through manga chapter 187).

The official English translation of the manga series is being released in North America by VIZ Media. As of October 2019, the English version was up to Volume 19, with Volume 20 scheduled to release on April 7, 2020.

The first season of the anime series left audiences hanging in the middle of the B-Rank rank battles story arc. As previously mentioned, episodes 49 through 63 were an anime-original story arc. Episode 64 picked up the story again with Chapter 104, while Episode 72 adapted up through Chapter 121.

The finale, Episode 74, was a bit of an oddball ending since it adapted pieces of chapters 121 through 124 while also dipping into Chapter 136. The final episode skipped several scenes while also adding several anime-only scenes in an awkward attempt to provide some sort of resolution.

Therefore, the World Trigger Season 2 anime will probably pick up the story again somewhere around Chapter 125, the beginning chapter of Volume 15. Although, it’s possible the anime could backtrack a bit in order to refresh the audiences’ memories.

When the World Trigger Season 2 anime announcement was made the manga series was up to Chapter 189. Assuming the anime maintains its previous slow pacing, it’s likely that the second season will be at least three cours although it could be extended with more anime-original story arcs.

The good news is that English-only manga readers wishing to read ahead of the anime series can jump straight to Volume 15. The only bad news is that the anime could catch up with the manga series once again. If that’s the case, the wait for World Trigger Season 3 could be a long one again.

World Trigger Season 2 release date: Is a late 2020 premiere likely?

As of the last update, Toei Animation or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the World Trigger Season 2 release date, nor has a general time frame been announced. However, the production of a World Trigger sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the World Trigger Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime production projects are planned out years in advance. Typically, whenever key visuals and trailers start releasing the new season is not too far out.

Therefore, the earliest possible time frame for the World Trigger Season 2 release date is April 2020, the spring 2020 anime season, but it could also be released in the second half of 2020. Stay tuned!

World Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Osamu Mikumo and his friendly Neighbor Yuma had been strategizing with Chika for their upcoming match as Tamakoma-2. Meanwhile, the rest of the Border agents were preparing for an invasion from another dimension from Galopoula, a vassal state of Aftokrator.

As might be guessed, World Trigger Season 2 will open with a lot of fighting. A-Rank and B-Rank Border agents gather on the streets to protect against invading creatures, but the attack is only a distraction!

A team of six humanoid Neighbors sneaks into Border’s ship hangar with their mission focused on crippling Border’s ability to retaliate against other-dimensional foes. The Galopoula team is led by a man named Gatlin who desires to use non-violent methods to defeat Border.

Gatlin sends in a bunch of Trion Warriors to lure Border’s agents away so they could infiltrate Border HQ by disguising themselves. Their goal is to destroy the Expedition Ship. But Galopoula’s invasion is brought to a swift end thanks to help from an unlikely ally.

With yet another Neighbor invasion thwarted, the Rank Wars continue with Tamakoma-2 squaring off against B-Rank Katori and Kakizaki squads. With the help of their mentors, Osamu and Yuma have created a new combination technique that could allow them to sweep the competition.

But the exciting part is that Tamakoma-2 could be receiving a new fourth member!? Osamu manga to convince Border HQ to allow Hyuse, a mood Neighbor from Aftokrator, to join their squad.

Since being stranded on Earth, Hyuse has been posing as Mikhael Cronin’s nephew under the alias Hyuse Cronin. But before joining the Tamakoma-2 squad, Hyuse must earn his way to the team by battling his way up through the C-Rank Wars.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the World Trigger Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!